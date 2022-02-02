Instant chemistry! Bill Hader and girlfriend Anna Kendrick bonded over their shared interests — and their similar tastes in comedy only made their connection stronger.

“Bill and Anna clicked right away,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “They dig each other’s sense of humor.”

The Saturday Night Live alum, 43, thinks Kendrick, 36, is “one of the funniest people he’s ever met,” the insider says, noting that the Pitch Perfect star’s “laid-back attitude to life” is something that the actors have in common.

Since sparking their romance, the twosome have been “flying under the radar and enjoying the simple things — as opposed to [doing] anything too flashy,” the source adds.

Hader and Kendrick do “all the normal stuff” expected of couples, the insider says. “They hike, watch movies, hang with friends and enjoy weekend trips away.”

Us confirmed in January that the Inside Out actor and the Tony nominee native are dating after working together on 2019’s Noelle.

While the duo played siblings in the Christmas film, their real-life friendship grew into a romance when “they were both single at the same time,” a source told Us last month.

“They’re really into each other and make each other laugh — a lot,” the insider explained. “They’re keeping their relationship private, but friends close to them know.”

The Twilight actress has “already bonded” with Hader’s daughters — Hannah, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley, 7 — per the source. Hader shares his children with ex-wife Maggie Carey, from whom he split in 2017 after 11 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

The Skeleton Twins actor moved on with Rachel Bilson in December 2019. Hader made his red carpet debut with the O.C. alum, 40, at the 77th annual Golden Globes the following month. Less than one year later, however, the twosome called it quits in July 2020.

Kendrick, for her part, was previously linked to Ben Richardson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Edgar Wright.

Before they started dating, the A Simple Favor actress gushed over working with Hader on their Disney+ holiday film.

“Breaking is a big problem for me. But, luckily, Bill describes himself as a soft touch, so if I break, he breaks,” she told Collider in November 2019. “So I can be like, ‘He started it!’”

Watch the exclusive video above for more on Kendrick and Hader’s budding romance — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.