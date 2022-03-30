Privacy, please! Two months after news broke that Bill Hader is dating Anna Kendrick, the actor refused to address their relationship in a recent interview.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 43, declined to talk to The Hollywood Reporter about his dating life in an interview published on Wednesday, March 30, for the privacy of his and ex-wife Maggie Carey’s daughters, Hannah, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley, 7.

“They just want me to be their dad,” the Oklahoma native explained. “They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that’s what I do.”

The Emmy winner went on to give a glimpse of his and Carey’s coparenting dynamic amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “Maggie and I were just trying to keep them calm. And then, weirdly, it was the other way around. They would really keep us calm.”

The former couple wed in May 2006, starting their family three years later when Hannah arrived. The now-exes subsequently welcomed Harper and Hayley in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

In November 2017, Us Weekly confirmed that Hader and the 47-year-old screenwriter had split. Two years later, the Barry star cried in a Variety interview over not seeing his daughters enough.

“I think I saw my kids a total of five days all summer,” Hader explained in January 2019. “It was terrible. So, I’m going, ‘Next summer, I’m taking off.’ And I’m going to spend every day with them. It’s this weird thing when you’re in this industry, you don’t have time to be with them, and it’s really, really difficult. I’m getting emotional right now talking about it.”

The comedian made headlines two years later when he moved on with Rachel Bilson. The To Do List costars made their red carpet debut at the January 2020 Golden Globes. By June 2020, however, news broke that Hader and the Hart of Dixie alum, 40, had called it quits.

The Trainwreck star was romantically linked to Kendrick, 36, in January. He and the Pitch Perfect star “clicked right away,” a source exclusively told Us the following month, calling the Maine native “one of the funniest people he’s ever met.”

The insider added in February, “[They’ve been] flying under the radar and enjoying the simple things — as opposed to [doing] anything too flashy. … They hike, watch movies, hang with friends and enjoy weekend trips away.”

