Vacation for two? Bill Hader subtly revealed he has a new woman in his life while discussing his future travel plans — and a much-needed work break.

“My girlfriend and I were talking and she brought it up that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years, so I think I need to go,” Hader, 44, told People during an interview on Sunday, April 16.

The Barry creator and star didn’t reveal his partner’s name or where he wants to travel, but he insisted the trip would come to fruition. “I need to take a vacation,” he confessed. “Yeah. Yeah. I need to take a vacation.”

Hader’s love life remained under the radar during his time on Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2013.

However, that changed in November 2017 when Us Weekly confirmed that the Oklahoma native split from his wife, Maggie Carey, after more than 11 years of marriage.

Ahead of their breakup, Hader and Carey welcomed three daughters: Hannah, 13, Harper, 10, and Hayley, 8.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2006, also worked together on several projects, including 2013’s The To Do List. The comedian starred as Willy in the movie, while his then-wife wrote, produced and directed the rom-com.

In December 2017, the Skeleton Twins actor filed for divorce from the filmmaker citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation.

Hader moved on with Rachel Bilson — who was part of The To Do List cast — in late 2019. The twosome made their red carpet debut in January 2020 at the Golden Globes but called it quits later that year.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it,” the O.C. alum, 41, said during a June 2022 episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast, noting she and Hader split amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. “It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done⁠, harder than childbirth.”

Two months later, the former Hart of Dixie star revealed what she missed most about the Accidental Love actor. “His big d–k,” Bilson said before breaking into laughter. “We can keep that. … Ad cut, let’s move on.”

Ahead of Bilson’s relationship revelations, Hader was romantically linked to Anna Kendrick in January 2022 after playing siblings in 2019’s Noelle.

“[They’ve been] flying under the radar and enjoying the simple things — as opposed to [doing] anything too flashy,” an insider exclusively told Us in February of that year. “They hike, watch movies, hang with friends and enjoy weekend trips away.” The relationship, however, fizzled out by June 2022.

The Inside Out star reportedly dated Ali Wong briefly in 2022 but the duo called it quits before the new year.