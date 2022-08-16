TMI! Rachel Bilson didn’t hold back about her relationship with Bill Hader — revealing the part of his anatomy she had a hard time leaving behind.

“When you and Bill broke up what did you miss the most?” Bilson’s guest, Tommy Dorfman, asked during the Monday, August 15, episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast.

The O.C. alum, 40, jokingly replied, “His big d–k.” After breaking into laughter, she added, “We can keep that. … And cut, let’s move on.”

Bilson and Hader, 44, were first linked in fall of 2019 when they were spotted on a date in Los Angeles. In December of that year, they continued to fuel romance rumors when the Lovestruck actress was seen getting coffee with the Trainwreck star in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The following month, the pair took their relationship public while attending the 2020 Golden Globes.

“Bill is great and Rachel is so lovely,” Hader’s Barry costar Henry Winkler exclusively told Us Weekly about the pair at the January 2020 awards show.

The romance, however, fizzled out later that year. Us confirmed in June 2020 that To Do List costars had called it quits.

Two years later, Bilson opened up about the split, telling Mandy Moore during a June 2022 episode of her podcast that the breakup “hurt like a mother—ker.”

The Jumper actress revealed, “I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it.” While Bilson didn’t name drop, she did say that the end of her 2020 romance was “probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done⁠, harder than childbirth.”

The Hart of Dixie alum concluded: “If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, ‘OK, I did that and I’m ready for the next thing.’”

Since the breakup, Bilson has been focused on coparenting with Hayden Christensen. The exes — who dated on and off for 10 years before their 2017 split — share 7-year-old daughter Briar Rose.

The California native explained in April 2021 that she and the Star Wars actor, 41, “have to trust each other” while raising their daughter, especially amid the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

Romantically, the Last Kiss actress was linked to Zac La Roc in May 2022 after the pair were spotted cuddling on the beach.

Hader, for his part, moved on with Anna Kendrick. Us confirmed in January that the Noelle costars were “really into each other and make each other laugh.” The romance, however, reportedly came to an end in June.

The Saturday Night Live alum is also busy as a parent. He shares daughters Hannah, 12, Harper, 10, and Hayley, 7, with ex-wife Maggie Carey.

