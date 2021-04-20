Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody might not have been endgame like their characters on The O.C., but the relationship was more meaningful than fans might think.

Bilson, 39, and Brody, 41, dated from 2003 to 2006 while starring together as Summer Roberts and Seth Cohen, respectively, on the popular teen drama. While the pair called it quits before the show’s fourth and final season aired, the Hart of Dixie alum credits her romance with the Jennifer’s Body star with helping her adjust to life in the spotlight.

“Because of what the show was and how young we all were, going through it with someone experiencing the same thing and having that kind of support was really awesome,” Bilson recalled during a recent interview with Nylon magazine. “I’m actually grateful that I did have it. It was definitely a unique experience and I don’t think anyone else could have really understood it had they not been in it.”

The Take Two alum said that dating someone who knew exactly what she was going through at that time “was super helpful and supportive,” adding, “I have total gratitude for the whole experience.”

Brody went on to marry Leighton Meester in 2014. The pair share daughter Arlo, 5, and a 7-month-old son whose name they haven’t publicly shared. Bilson, for her part, shares daughter Briar, 6, with ex Hayden Christensen.

Seth and Summer’s romance wasn’t always perfect, but even amid their ups and downs, the duo always found their way back to one another. As for where the iconic TV couple would be today, Bilson has a few ideas.

“I would say they have little Seth and Summers, I would think. … I’m sure they’re still together and have a family,” the Jumper actress told the outlet.

Bilson is looking back on her favorite moments from the series with costar Melinda Clarke, who played Julie Cooper, for their upcoming “Welcome to the OC, Bitches!” podcast. Reliving their days in Orange County has been “awesome,” but when it comes to an official reboot, Bilson isn’t sure they could make it work.

“You know, I’ve always said anything that Josh [Schwartz, creator] and Stephanie [Savage, executive producer] want to do, I’m on board for,” the How I Met Your Mother alum admitted. “But it’s kind of hard to figure out what you’d do with the characters and where they would be. I will say if they ever wanted to do it, I would do it. But I just don’t know where you go [with the plot].”

Though she’s reconnecting with Clarke, 51, Bilson hasn’t kept super close tabs on many other former O.C. stars. After congratulating Ben McKenzie on his and Morena Baccarin‘s newborn son in March, the actress was inspired to plan a reunion with The O.C.‘s next generation.

“We’ve all talked about getting together, so we’re hoping that happens sometime soon,” Bilson said. “We just want to get together, get all the kids together. It’s just so crazy. Everyone has kids, or a lot of us do, anyway. It’d be a trip for sure.”