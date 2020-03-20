Rachel Bilson isn’t taking advice from Summer Roberts. The O.C. alum shared a throwback clip from the Fox drama to discourage people from touching each other amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old actress posted a scene from season 3 of The O.C., in which Taylor Townsend (Autumn Reeser) tries to help Bilson’s Summer and Adam Brody’s Seth Cohen improve their sex life. While Taylor is encouraging the couple to put their hands on each other in the clip, Bilson advised against the advice amid coronavirus concerns.

“Touching is underrated,” Bilson captioned the clip on Friday, March 20, via Instagram. “Stay safe everyone ❤️”

The Hart of Dixie alum starred on the teen series for all four seasons alongside Brody, Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Ben McKenzie and Mischa Barton. After Barton left the show following season 3, Reeser was bumped up from guest star to a full-time role for the fourth and final season.

Back in December, Bilson opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about filming the series.

“The whole time is like an amazing memory because it was really a transitional time,” she told Us. “I was 21, and you’re so young, and I was so fortunate. It was like this ride we all went on together, that was really special. That’s always going to be, like, a cool memory for me.”

As far as a reunion is concerned, Bilson told Us the possibility isn’t totally off the table.

“I mean, you know, I never like to say never. I am so, I loved that show,” she explained. “I loved doing that show. I always bug [creator] Josh Schwartz about it. You know, if it was up to me, I’d be like, ‘Summer breeze, is the name of this show.’”

Either way, Bilson is confident that Summer and Seth are still going strong.

“I try to remember. I’m like, “What happened at the end? I think Seth and Summer got married,” she told Us when asked if the iconic couple would still be together. “Yeah, sure. Why not? You always want a happy ending.”

The O.C., which aired from 2003 to 2007, is currently streaming on Hulu.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.