Another one! Morena Baccarin and Benjamin McKenzie welcomed their second child together, her third!

“Welcome to the world, Arthur,” McKenzie, 42, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 9. “Gotta say, your timing is impeccable.” Baccarin, 41, also posted, writing, “2021 is looking up. Welcome to the world Arthur. Trust us, you haven’t missed much yet.”

The actress debuted her baby bump during a December 2020 virtual appearance on The Talk. The Brazil native stood up, showing her budding belly in a pink sweater and jeans.

The Deadpool star had just gushed about taking “a bit of time” alone to be with her husband, 42, while quarantining, joking, “I think [our] date was pretty successful.”

She and McKenzie previously welcomed their daughter, Frances, 4, in 2016. The little one joined Baccarin and her ex-husband Austin Chick’s 7-year-old son, Julius.

In December 2018, the Emmy winner exclusively told Us Weekly that she wasn’t ready to expand her family just yet. “Ask me in five years,” Baccarin told Us.

The Homeland alum has had her hands full with her eldest two children amid the COVID-19 spread. “I never expected to be a teacher, caretaker, mother and cook,” she exclusively told Us in June 2020. “I’m beginning to feel like a pioneer woman! It’s a lot on parents right now. Being everything for your kid’s and your partners. We have good and bad days. … The great thing about kids is that they can really entertain themselves. They have amazing imaginations and as long as they feel secure and allowed to express their feelings, they can play endlessly.”

When it came to homeschooling Julius and Frances, the Juilliard School grad added that the work wasn’t “that dire” for the little ones to complete. “They will read. They will learn math. All at their own pace,” Baccarin explained at the time.

She added that she and McKenzie were intentional about speaking to their children about the coronavirus. “We answer the questions asked and not too much more than that,” the Firefly star told Us. “We try to create an environment where they feel safe expressing their fears and anxieties. It’s important that they don’t bottle those up.”

The couple tied the knot in June 2017 in New York, two years after Baccarin’s split from Chick, 49. The pair met while filming Gotham in 2015.