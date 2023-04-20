Screaming from the rooftops! Bill Hader and Ali Wong didn’t shy away from the cameras — or hide their romance — as they stepped out for a hike on Wednesday, April 19.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 44, gave his girlfriend, 41, a big kiss in one snap on Wednesday as they enjoyed a date on Wong’s birthday, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Hader, who wore a red T-shirt, grey sweatpants and a black trucker hat, had a grin on his face as he held on tight to the birthday girl’s hand as he gripped a green water bottle in the other.

The Beef actress, for her part, wore a black sweatsuit, a crossbody bag and oversized hat as she strolled through her neighborhood with the comedian.

The couple were captured trekking through the wilderness — both wore hiking boots for the occasion — before cameras spotted them sharing a laugh. In a different snap, Hader put his arm around the California native after they exited the trail.

The pair’s outing came just days after Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, April 17, that Hader and Wong had rekindled their relationship following a brief romance in late 2022.

One day prior, the Barry star revealed he had a new woman in his life while confessing he was ready to take a much-needed holiday after working so hard.

“My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count,” Hader told Collider in an interview published on Sunday, April 16, not sharing his partner’s identity at the time. “So, I’m going to have a vacation. I need to go into sponge mode, where I’m watching stuff and reading.”

The Skeleton Twins actor’s love life became a topic of conversation after Us confirmed in November 2017 that he and his wife of 11 years, Maggie Carey, split. The exes share three daughters: Hannah, 13, Harper, 10, and Hayley, 8.

Hader moved on with Rachel Bilson in late 2019 and the pair made their red carpet debut in January 2020 at the Golden Globes. The O.C. alum, 41, and the Trainwreck actor called it quits before the end of the year.

The Oklahoma native was then linked to his Noelle costar Anna Kendrick beginning in January 2022. Us confirmed in June 2022 that the relationship had fizzled out.

Wong, for her part, divorced ex-husband Justin Hakuta in April 2022 after eight years of marriage. The former spouses share daughters Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5.

Last month, the Always Be My Maybe actress revealed that she and Hakuta, 40, are still “really close” and that her ex will be her tour manager for her next batch of live shows. “We’re really good friends [and] when I say that, I really mean it,” she said during a March appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!