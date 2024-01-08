Ali Wong celebrated her big win with boyfriend Bill Hader at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7.

Wong, 41, walked the red carpet solo in a white, off-the shoulder gown, which she paired with diamond jewels and her signature glasses. Hader, 45, arrived at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, in a classic black velvet tux and bow tie. He leveled up the look with a silver floral brooch.

Despite hitting the carpet separately, the duo shared a sweet moment during the ceremony after Wong took home Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Beef, her Netflix mini series that premiered in April 2023. After Wong’s name was called, the couple kissed and shared several hugs. .

While Wong did not mention her boyfriend during her acceptance speech, she gave a shout-out to her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta. “I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your love and support,” she said. “It’s because of you that I’m able to be a working mother.” (Wong and Hakuta, 41, share daughters Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6.)

Hader was also nominated at the awards show for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Barry, which ended in May 2023 after four seasons. Jeremy Allen White ultimately took home the award for his performance in The Bear.

The comedians were first linked in late 2022. They briefly split later that year, but Hader hinted in April 2023 that they were back together.

“My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count,” he told Collider at the time without revealing her name. “So, I’m going to have a vacation. I need to go into sponge mode, where I’m watching stuff and reading.”

After the interview was published, Hader’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly that he and Wong had rekindled their romance.

“They’re actually perfect for each other,” a source exclusively told Us later that month. “They have a lot in common. They both have kids, they both have warped senses of humor and their chemistry is apparently off the charts.”

While Hader and Wong were committed to each other at the time, they wanted to take things slowly. “It’s an official romance, but there’s no talk about moving in together or anything like that,” the insider continued. “While they seem to be serious, they’re both on the same page about taking it one day at a time. At this point it’s all about having a connection, which they do, and having some fun.”

Although the duo’s brief breakup was attributed to “timing,” their second chance at romance has paid off. “Ali and Bill have known each other for a while from their respective comedy worlds,” the source noted. “They were friends first, nothing serious, but once she was single, the idea of dating became a possibility. They were both at a good place in their lives and decided to give it another shot.”

Since her relationship first made headlines, Wong has struggled to adapt to the increased interest in her love life. “It’s so weird. I can’t even explain it,” she told Variety in May 2023, adding that she had “never, ever” experienced such widespread attention “until this year.”

Amid the scrutiny, Wong relied on wisdom she received from a friend. “I was talking to someone recently and they said, ‘I think it’s so alarming when it happens because you feel like you’ve been caught when really, you’re not doing anything wrong,’” she recalled. “It was someone giving me, in hindsight, advice about their former relationship with a famous person. They had spent so much energy hiding, and that defined the whole relationship. That’s still staying with me, and it’s quite an adjustment.”

Wong and Hader have both been married before. She announced her separation from estranged Hakuta in April 2022, and she officially filed for divorce in December 2023. Hader split from Maggie Carey — with whom he has daughters Hannah, 14, Harper, 11, and Hayley, 9 — in 2017 and finalized their divorce the following year.