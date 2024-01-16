Although Succession ended months ago, the Roy family is still at war as the cast prepares to go head-to-head in multiple categories at the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15.

Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen and Kieran Culkin were just a few of the stars from the hit HBO series attending the event. While speaking with E! News, Snook, 36, shared how being a part of such an incredible ensemble has changed her life in “every way.”

“I’m a better actor now,” she explained. “Working with people who are better than you makes you better and everyone on that set were extraordinary. I sort of had to rise to the challenge and hopefully I did.”

Ahead of the ceremony, Succession led the nominations with 27 nods, including Outstanding Drama Series. As for the cast, they were well-represented in the acting categories, with nominations for Brian Cox, Culkin, 41, and Jeremy Strong for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Snook for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Nicholas Braun, Macfadyen, 49, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and J. Smith-Cameron for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

The HBO series, which followed the Roy family amid their battle for control of their company, ran for four seasons from June 2018 to May 2023. Cox starred as patriarch Logan Roy, while Culkin, Strong, Snook, Braun, Macfadyen and Ruck played his relatives, and Smith-Cameron and Skarsgård portrayed Logan’s business associates.

The Emmy Awards were originally set to take place in September 2023, but the ceremony was postponed to January due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes. The awards show was rescheduled for one week after the 2024 Golden Globes, where Succession swept the television drama categories.

Culkin beat out Cox and Strong for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama, Snook took home Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama and Macfadyen bested Ruck and Skarsgård to win Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television. Additionally, the show earned Best Television Series – Drama.

Culkin, in particular, made headlines for his acceptance speech, in which he recalled his first Golden Globes nomination in 2003 for the film Igby Goes Down. “I still remember thinking, I’m never going to be back in this room again,” he recalled of his loss at the time.

Culkin then made a light-hearted jab at his fellow nominee, Pedro Pascal, who received recognition for his role on The Last of Us. “Thanks to Succession I’ve been in here a couple of times,” he continued. “It’s nice, but I’d sort of accepted that I was never going to be on this stage. So this is a nice moment. Suck it, Pedro! Sorry! Mine!”

The Emmys are not the last opportunity the Succession cast has to earn accolades for the final season of their show, which leads the TV nominations for the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards in February. In addition to a nod for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Cox, Culkin and Macfadyen will compete for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, and Snook is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

