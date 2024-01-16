There’s nothing more timeless than a high-slung ponytail.

Taraji P. Henson proved the power of the pulled-back ‘do at the 2023 Emmys on Monday, January 15, thanks to celebrity glam pro Tym Wallace. The 53-year-old actress looked majestic on the red carpet as her perfectly crafted coiffure cascaded down her back, much like the train of her bespoke Versace gown.

Wallace exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about working his magic on Henson’s mane, sharing that the inspiration was a “take on the ’90s supermodel.” (Think Christy Turlington on the Versace fall/winter 1992 runway.)

“Once I saw the custom Versace dress, I knew that a pulled-back look was the way to go,” Wallace continued, adding that the goal for Henson is to always look “beautiful and sexy.”

“A sleek pony always highlights Taraji’s beautiful facial features, which perfectly complemented the dress,” he told Us of the plum-colored design that featured waist-cinching pleated fabric, a cutout at the bodice and a daring thigh-high slit.

When it came to the process, Wallace prepped Hidden Crown Hair extensions and colored the bundles to match Henson’s natural dark strands. He used Henson’s own TPH by Taraji Soak It Off Wig Refresher, which helps moisturize and polish natural or synthetic wigs as well as weaves and hair extensions.

He then followed up with the TPH by Taraji Keep It Fresh Wig & Hair Curl Refresher Spray to “reset the softness” of the extensions. As for Henson’s natural hair, Wallace cleansed and conditioned her crown before using the L’Oréal Paris EverPure 21-in-1 Color Caring Spray as a “leave-in.”

Wallace stressed that his priority is always hair health — especially amid Henson’s busy schedule. “With all the press stops for The Color Purple, there has been a lot of manipulation to her natural hair, so I really wanted to make sure her hair was hydrated ahead of the Emmys,” he explained.

After thoroughly blow drying Henson’s hair, Wallace used the ghd Chronos Flat Iron to “silk press” the actress’ locks “in small sections to ensure a really smooth, not-so-high, not-so-low ponytail.”

He continued, “I wanted drama so I created an extended braid then wrapped it with 20-inch hair that I cut off the Hidden Crown V Clip Extensions to add length.”

After securing the pony, Wallace used the TPH by Taraji Slick Edge Control to “smooth her edges.” He then set “the entire look” using L’Oréal Paris’ Element Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray to “make sure everything would stay in place for the entire night.”

He completed the style — which took about an hour and a half — with TPH by Taraji Keep Shining Spray to “add a little bit of sheen.”