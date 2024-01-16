Your account
Stylish

The Best Beauty Looks at the 2023 Emmys: From Hair to Makeup

By
Best Beauty Looks At 2023 Emmy Awards
13
Rachel BrosnahanNeilson Barnard/Getty Images

TV’s biggest A-listers brought nothing but maximum glamour to the 75th annual Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15.

The red carpet at the star-studded ceremony — which originally was scheduled for September 2023 — saw a flood of impeccable fashion ensembles laced with statement-making embellishments (Issa Rae and her fabulous feathered Pamela Rolland dress delivered), timeless velvet fabric, retro influence and sizzling red shades. 

When it came to the beauty looks, celebrities brought their sartorial A-game too. Hairstylists like Gregory Russell and Mark Townsend turned to the past for mane inspiration, finding influence from Hollywood legends like Brigitte Bardot and Catherine Deneuve for their clients.

Makeup remained effortlessly gorgeous. Glam pros focused on achieving fresh and glowing complexions and softly enhancing them with either a sexy eye or a pretty bold pout. 

Scroll on to see all of the other unforgettable beauty looks that had Us turning heads:

In this article

Aubrey Plaza’s Stylist Defends Her SAGS Outfit

Aubrey Plaza

Camila Morrone

Issa Rae

Jenna Ortega
1351182408jessica chastain 206

Jessica Chastain
Rachel Brosnahan Emmys Best Beauty 2022 Emmys

Rachel Brosnahan
Riley Keough

Riley Keough
Selena Gomez Bio Pic

Selena Gomez

Sheryl Lee Ralph

