The biggest names in Hollywood celebrated TV in style at the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Monday, January 15, red carpet was filled with fashionable eye candy, including bright hues, flirty textures and eye-catching silhouettes paired with dramatic hair and memorable glam. While it’s clear fan-favorite stars were determined to bring their style A-game to the big event, Us Weekly named Taraji P. Henson, Jessica Chastain, Christina Ricci, Ayo Edebiri and Tracee Ellis Ross as the night’s Top 5 Best Dressed.

To see their looks, press “play” on the video above and keep scrolling to get the breakdown on why these stars made the cut.

1) Taraji P. Henson

Henson proved that plum is her color. The actress — who presented the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series award — looked statuesque in a bespoke Atelier Versace gown. The figure-flattering design featured pleated fabric that cinched in at her waist, a tasteful opening at the bodice and a thigh-high slit. The dress was completed with a whimsical train that blew in the air as Henson owned the red carpet. Henson allowed the dress to be the focal point, wearing her hair in a sleek high ponytail. For glam, she opted for purple eyeshadow.

2) Jessica Chastain

Only Chastain can make neon green look elegant. The TV star — who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in George & Tammy — lit up the Peacock Theatre in a custom Gucci gown. The bespoke sequin creation featured a plunging neckline that fell into a fringe skirt.

3) Christina Ricci

Ricci was a walking representation of the timeless fashion tip: less is more. The Yellowjackets actress opted for a classic, cleavage-baring black gown by Saint Laurent. She drew attention to her bust with an emerald pendant necklace and accessorized with a black envelope clutch. Her jet-black locks perfectly complemented her dark ensemble, and she topped her look off with a smokey eye.

4) Ayo Edebiri

Edebiri managed to make leather look dainty thanks to Louis Vuitton. The actress, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her performance in The Bear, donned a strapless design by the French fashion house that featured billowing pleats. The frock felt delicate, experimental and a little flirty.

5) Tracee Ellis Ross

Ross never makes fashion mistakes, and Monday’s ceremony was no different. She looked artful in all-white ensemble by Sportmax, including a modernized peplum top and a structural skirt. Ross added contrast with a bold red lip and gold sandal heels.