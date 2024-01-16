Jessica Chastain had all eyes on her at the 2023 Emmys.

Chastain, 46, slayed the red carpet at the Monday, January 15, awards show hosted at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. At the ceremony, she rocked a lime green Gucci gown featuring a plunging neckline, sequins and a tinsel embellished skirt. She elevated her ensemble with emerald rings and earrings from Reza.

For glam, the actress donned foundation, rosy cheeks, filled-in eyebrows, soft eyeshadow, pink lips and long lashes. Her hair was parted down the middle and worn straightened.

This year, Chastain is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Tammy Wynette in George & Tammy.

Related: The Best Fashion From the 2023 Emmy Awards After much anticipation and a postponement, the 2023 Emmy Awards are almost underway at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15. The Television Academy announced in August 2023 that the 75th annual ceremony was pushed to January 2024 amid actors, writers and other entertainment workers going on strike. Both the Writers Guild […]

Chastain previously opened up about her red carpet glam while filming a YouTube video for Harper’s Bazaar’s “Go to Bed With Me” uploaded earlier this month. In the clip, she shared, “I don’t normally wear lashes unless I’m on the red carpet or doing something very fancy.” She noted that she doesn’t wear foundation — unless she’s at an event — and prefers to keep her skin feeling “as clean as possible.”

The rest of her nighttime routine included moisturizing her face, chest and neck, applying a lash serum, lip balm, hair oil and more.

Chastain previously showed off her red carpet style while attending the 2024 National Board of Review Gala earlier this month.

At the soirée, she stunned in an electric purple gown featuring a strapless neckline, corset bodice and flowy skirt. She paired the iridescent dress with a colorful choker.

Her makeup consisted of filled-in eyebrows, foundation, rosy cheeks, pink lips, soft eyeshadow and long lashes. She teamed the look with her long auburn locks parted down the side and worn in loose curls