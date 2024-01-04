Jessica Chastain stepped outside her “comfort zone” to deliver fans a fabulous nighttime routine.

Chastain, 46, shared her go-to steps to take off the day during a YouTube video for Harper’s Bazaar’s “Go to Bed With Me” uploaded on Wednesday, January 3.

First, the actress tied her hair back with a silk scrunchie and lit a candle to set the mood. She then removed her makeup by using the True Botanicals Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm. “I don’t normally wear lashes unless I’m on the red carpet or doing something very fancy,” she said while pulling her falsies off.

After Chastain removed her glam, she explained that she doesn’t wear foundation in her day-to-day life and prefers to keep her skin “as clean as possible.”

Related: Best New Beauty Launches of 2023: Sunscreen, Collagen Treatments and More Let’s talk beauty! It’s a new year and that means it’s time to refresh your vanities. Give your skin, hair and body some extra love in 2023 by boosting your rotation with the latest buzzed-about products the best brands have to offer. Practicing self-care, however, can be a daunting task thanks to the many makeup […]

Chastain explained that Sissy Spacek is the woman behind her foundation-free mantra. While filming The Help together in 2011, Chastain asked the 74-year-old actress for skincare secrets and she recommended ditching foundation. Now, Chastain relies on “a lot of moisturizer, oils, serums, [and] sunscreens” throughout the day. (Chastain previously spoke about her less-is-more preference after starring as Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye in 2021. “I think for sure I’ve done some permanent damage to my skin on this,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “The weight of it on your body, it stretches your skin out. I finally took it off and I was like, ‘I look 50 years old.’ I was worried about my circulation.”

Elsewhere in the YouTube video, the actress used Dr. Lara Devgan’s Platinum Long Lash to help keep her lashes full and healthy before massaging the True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Oil into her face. “This is a godsend,” she praised while noting that she has “very dry” skin and will do “anything to help my skin to feel plump and youthful.”

Chastain continued, admitting she felt “out of my comfort zone” while sharing her nighttime routine. “Hopefully I’m gonna show you guys some treasures,” she said while applying the Fresh Sugar Passion Fruit Hydrating Lip Balm.

Moving onto her eyes, Chastain used the True Botanical Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream to brighten her skin.

She also gushed about brand’s Chebula Extreme Cream while rubbing it into her face and neck. “I use the same skin products on my neck and my chest that I use on my face,” she said.

Related: Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo's Relationship Timeline A match made in Italy! Jessica Chastain and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but what they do share makes their romance sound like a fairy tale. The Miss Sloane actress and the Italian businessman met in Paris, France, in early 2012 — on the same day […]

Chastain’s nighttime routine doesn’t stop at her skin. She also showed her hair some love by running Sisley’s Hair Rituel oil through her ends.

Chastain concluded the video by using a body lotion on her arms and a melatonin and based cream on her feet — even though it “sounds strange.”