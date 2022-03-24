A match made in Italy! Jessica Chastain and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but what they do share makes their romance sound like a fairy tale.

The Miss Sloane actress and the Italian businessman met in Paris, France, in early 2012 — on the same day that Chastain earned her first Oscar nomination. “It’s like, probably the best day I ever had,” she said during a December 2017 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

The duo quietly dated for several years before tying the knot in June 2017 at Passi de Preposulo’s family home, Villa Tiepolo Passi, in northern Italy. Attendees at the ultra-private ceremony included Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Édgar Ramírez, all of whom have starred in movies with Chastain.

Passi de Preposulo has worked as an executive at the fashion brand Moncler, but he comes from one of the oldest noble families in Italy. The country no longer recognizes the aristocracy, but his family still uses their titles — and he’s a count. He previously worked as a publicist for Armani, and he counts Giorgio Armani‘s niece Roberta Armani as one of his mentors.

In 2010, he founded Fiol, his own brand of prosecco, with two childhood friends. “We grew up surrounded by prosecco,” he told Business Insider in June 2018, adding that he first tasted the bubbly drink when he was 9 or 10 years old. “The harvest was a very specific time of year for us.”

Chastain is also a fan of the Passi de Preposulo family home, thanks in part to the availability of delicious drinks. “There’s a lot of wine and food,” she told Kelly Ripa in 2017. “It’s beautiful there.”

The Interstellar star doesn’t often discuss her husband in interviews, but he occasionally accompanies her to awards shows and film premieres. He sometimes pops up on her Instagram feed as well, as he did in November 2021 when she wished him happy birthday. “What a man! 😍,” she wrote at the time. “Happy Birthday to my hubby @preposulo! Excited to celebrate you today.”

The Juilliard School graduate also gave fans a glimpse of her love on Valentine’s Day 2017, sharing a photo of the duo enjoying a glass of wine several months before their wedding. “💖Some things are worth the wait💖 @preposulo #happyvalentinesday,” she captioned the sweet snap.

Keep scrolling for a look back at Chastain and Passi de Preposulo’s relationship timeline.