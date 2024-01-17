Your account
Aubrey Plaza Is Aware Her Emmys Dress Was Compared to the Iconic ‘Sex and the City’ Sticky Note

Aubrey Plaza Talks Emmys Outfit
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza is in on the jokes about her 2023 Emmys dress.

Plaza, 39, became a trending topic during the Monday, January 15, ceremony after she walked the red carpet in a yellow silk gown by Loewe that featured a large needle threaded through the bodice. 

Fashion critics were quick to compare the design to the sticky note Sex and the Citys Jack Berger (Ron Livingston) used to write Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) a breakup message in the seventh episode of season 6. The memo read, “I’m sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me.” One troll even Photoshopped the message on a photo of Plaza from the red carpet. (Style expert Melissa Rivers agreed with fans, telling Us Weekly in our New York City studio that the dress resembled a “paper bag.”) 

Plaza eventually reacted to the chatter, taking to Instagram on Tuesday, January 16, proving she isn’t afraid to laugh at herself. 

Aubrey Plaza Talks Emmys Outfit
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“Thank you @Lowew for making me look sharp, and to my beautiful team and to my sister for being the best date ever,” Plaza captioned a carousel of photos from the awards show, including the now-viral internet meme.

Fans praised Plaza’s ability to join in on the fun, with one writing, “Iconic. I was worried you weren’t gonna post-it.” 

Plaza, who was styled by Jessica Paster, teamed the floor-length look with gold platform Alexandre Birman heels and hoop earrings from Effy Jewelry. 

For glam, she rocked rosy cheeks, wispy lashes and a bright red lip. She wore her hair — styled by Mark Townsend — in a half-up half-down ‘do. Townsend created the retro style with a mix of Olaplex formulas, including the brands Bonding Oil, Volumizing Blow Dry Mist and the 4D Clean Volume Dry Shampoo to make her bangs look “full,” the glam pro said in a statement. 

