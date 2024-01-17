A handful of dresses from the 2023 Emmys red carpet made Melissa Rivers nervous.

“Oh dear God. All I did was worry,” Rivers, 55, said to Us Weekly of Niecy Nash-Betts’ bespoke Greta Constantine gown that featured a plunging neckline, a waist-cinching bodice and a flared mermaid skirt.

“I love and adore [her]. She’s wonderful, but I couldn’t focus on her speech, and she was jumping up and down. [All I could think was] one of the girls is going to get loose,” Rivers said of Nash-Betts, 53, who scored the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Glenda Cleveland in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

“I don’t like dresses that stress me out,” Rivers — who previously expressed that she wasn’t a fan of the many “boobalacious” dresses at the Golden Globes when discussing the red carpet with Us earlier this month — continued of Nash-Betts’ skin-baring dress.

Related: The Best Fashion From the 2023 Emmy Awards After much anticipation and a postponement, the 2023 Emmy Awards are almost underway at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15. The Television Academy announced in August 2023 that the 75th annual ceremony was pushed to January 2024 amid actors, writers and other entertainment workers going on strike. Both the Writers Guild […]

Nash-Betts wasn’t the only star on Rivers’ “questionable” list. The style expert wasn’t a fan of Aubrey Plaza’s yellow silk Loewe gown, calling the look the “most head-scratching” ensemble. “I love Loewe. I’m obsessed, but I didn’t like this standing and I liked it even less sitting,” Rivers told Us.

While Rivers admitted that Plaza 39, is becoming “quite the fashion girl,” she felt her outfit resembled a “paper bag.”

Well, who did impress Rivers, you ask? The TV personality favored Issa Rae in Pamella Roland and Riley Keough in Chanel.

Related: The Best Beauty Looks at the 2023 Emmys: From Hair to Makeup TV’s biggest A-listers brought nothing but maximum glamour to the 75th annual Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15. The red carpet at the star-studded ceremony — which originally was scheduled for September 2023 — saw a flood of impeccable fashion ensembles laced with statement-making embellishments (Issa Rae and […]

“When she was moving, it was spectacular,” Rivers said of Rae’s high-neck feathered creation that was equipped with webbed sleeves and jewel embellishments throughout. “It felt a little covered when she was sitting, but when I saw the video of her moving, I gasped.”

As for Keough, 34, Rivers thought the mesh black design that was completed with a hidden skirt was “perfect.”

To hear more of what Melissa had to say, watch the video above.