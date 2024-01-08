Melissa Rivers wanted “more” from the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.

“I thought it was fine,” Rivers, 55, said while exclusively discussing the Sunday, January 7, ceremony with Us Weekly at our studio in New York City. “It was good. I felt like there were a bunch of specific trends that just kept repeating themselves. … Corsetry, black, silver, red and a lot of see-through and sheer — maybe on some people that should not be doing this trend.”

Rivers has a long history of sharing her unfiltered style opinion thanks to her mother — the original fashion critic — the late Joan Rivers, who hosted Fashion Police from 1995 until her unexpected death in 2014 at age 81.

“I thought it was fine,” Melissa reiterated. “There was nothing that I went, ‘I want to wear that.’”

While the event was somewhat of a snooze fest for Melissa, there were some looks that caught her eye. She told Us she absolutely adored Helen Mirren’s regal purple Dolce & Gabbana gown and cape. “She knows how to work a dress. She had that coat moving. She just gets it,” Melissa gushed, adding that Angela Bassett is another Hollywood queen “that always gets it.”

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Golden Globes The 2024 Golden Globes have commenced! The biggest names in TV and film have blessed Us with their style sense at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7. From gorgeous gowns to dapper suits, viewers were able to feast their eyes on some serious fashion — especially after the 2023 […]

Bassett, 65, was effortlessly glamorous in a velvet off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana gown that cascaded in a train behind her. “When she arrives [it’s like she says], ‘Let me show you a movie star,’” Melissa said of the Black Panther actress.

Melissa was also a fan of Taylor Swift’s bright green Gucci dress, which she said helped liven up the red carpet. “In a sea of basically black, she came in green. Love the green,” Melissa said, pointing to Swift’s frock as an example of proper tailoring. “Nobody’s tops fit. I think it’s obviously a trend, but I keep saying it was [a lot] of boob. Everybody’s boobs were jacked up to their chin and all the cups were too small. I can’t deal when looking at someone and the dress makes me nervous. All that tape was working overtime last night!”

Melissa then raved over Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior. While she thought the look was a bit “boring,” Melissa felt the dress reflected timeless elegance and potentially foreshadowed what viewers can expect for the remainder of awards season.

Related: The Best Dressed Men at the 2024 Golden Globes: Timothee Chalamet, Cillian Murph... The 2024 Golden Globe Awards, which took place on Sunday, January 7, at The Beverly Hilton, was filled with countless memorable red carpet moments. While women’s fashion usually takes center stage at awards shows, the male stars showed up in some of their best looks yet. Celebs including John Krasinski and Matty Matheson opted to […]

“I love simplicity,” Melissa said. “You saw this very clean hair [look]. None of that beachy stuff. No wet hair, and very important jewels.”

As for what her late mother would have thought, Melissa shared, “I think she would’ve wanted more. Even the ones that were elegant. More, more, more — and perhaps, on a few, a little bit less.”

To hear more of what Melissa had to say, watch the video above.