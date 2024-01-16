Kieran Culkin is giving some context for why he pleaded to his wife, Jazz Charton, for another baby during his now-viral Emmys speech.

“I’ve been asking for a while. My wife, Jazz, said, ‘Maybe if you win the Emmy, haha.’ I didn’t bring it up for months,” Culkin, 41, said on Monday, January 15, in a press conference after the Emmys. “And then when I won the [Golden] Globe, I said, ‘Do you remember what you said?’ And she goes, ‘No! What did I say?’ So, I told her, and it all came back to her.”

Culkin acknowledged his gesture was “rude” and said he regretted not sharing his desires one on one with Charton.

“So then she spent the whole week being nervous and, instead of talking to her in private like a human,” he continued. “I just blasted her on stage, which was very rude. That’s it. That’s the whole story.”

Related: Kieran Culkin and Wife Jazz Charton’s Relationship Timeline A successful relationship. Kieran Culkin and his wife, Jazz Charton, have been by each other’s sides for nearly a decade. The Succession star and the London native met at a New York City bar in 2012. Culkin recalled his hilarious first conversation with his future wife in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I said, […]

During the awards show, Culkin took home the award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Roman Roy in Succession. While thanking his loved ones, he boldly asked Charton if they could consider expanding their family after his win.

“Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids,” he said to his wife. “And Jazz, I want more. You said maybe if I win. I love you so much. Thank you.”

Culkin and Charton tied the knot in June 2013 and expanded their family six years later with the arrival of daughter Kinsey in September 2019. The couple welcomed son Wilder in September 2021.

During the press conference, Culkin noted that if he and Charton did decide to expand their family, they would not name their little one Roman, Emmy “nor any other cute little thing” as a reference to Succession to the now-viral speech.

Before the Emmys, Culkin also took home the Golden Globe and during that speech, he jokingly called out Pedro Pascal, who was also nominated at the Globes and Emmys.

Related: Inside Emmy Awards Afterparties: How Stars Celebrated Their Wins Television’s biggest stars definitely partied hard after the 75th annual Emmy Awards. Winners and presenters stepped out for various afterparties following the awards ceremony on Monday, January 15, but perhaps the most star-studded event was the Governor’s Gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri carried their […]

“Suck it, Pedro. Mine!” he quipped as the camera cut to Pascal, 48, who laughed at the bit.

After making his joke, Culkin expressed his appreciation for the Succession cast and crew, who wrapped up their final season last year.

“Really quickly, I’d just like to thank everybody in Succession. Jesse, our writers, the amazing cast,” he shared. “Everybody that showed up and believed in this thing and that it was very cool. This isn’t mine, this is one for the team.