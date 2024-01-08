As Kieran Culkin took home his Golden Globe, he had words for Pedro Pascal.

Culkin’s speech was a journey from start to finish. “Sit down!” Culkin, 41, said during his acceptance speech on Sunday, January 7, before excusing himself for burping due to indigestion.

“Otherwise this is a nice moment for me. I’ve blown it already, Jazz, you were right. You said, ‘Just say thanks and leave.’ You were right,” Culkin said, referring to his wife Jazz Charton. “I was nominated for a Golden Globe, like, 20 years ago and when that moment passed I sort of remember thinking, ‘I’m never going to be back in this room again.’ Which was fine, whatever.”

He continued, “But thanks to Succession, I’ve been in here a couple times, it’s nice but I sort of accepted I was never going to be on this stage so this is a nice moment. Suck it, Pedro. Sorry.”

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Golden Globes The 2024 Golden Globes have commenced! The biggest names in TV and film have blessed Us with their style sense at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7. From gorgeous gowns to dapper suits, viewers were able to feast their eyes on some serious fashion — especially after the 2023 […]

The camera then panned to Pascal, 48, who was initially laughing before putting on his best fake crying face. “Mine!” Culkin said before giving thanks to his Succession cast, manager and family members.

“Suck it Pedro!” – Kieran Culkin after beating Pedro Pascal at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/R02QNIRbTd — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 8, 2024

Pascal and Culkin were nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama, for The Last of Us and Succession, respectively. Earlier in the night, Pascal made headlines for showing up to the red carpet in Beverly Hills, California, with an apparent arm injury.

While Pascal didn’t clear up what happened to his arm on the red carpet, he was initially spotted in a sling in photos posted by actress Jaime Ray Newman on January 2, taken at what appears to be a New Year’s Eve celebration.

In addition to Pascal’s nomination, The Last of Us is also up for Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama (Bella Ramsey) and Best Television Series. The HBO show, based on the video game of the same name, debuted on the network nearly one year ago.

Related: See the Complete List of Golden Globes 2024 Nominees and Winners Shannon Finney/Getty Images; Warner Bros. The 81st annual Golden Globes are officially kicking off the 2024 awards season on Sunday, January 7, with Hollywood’s hottest stars stepping out for the big night. Nominations were announced in December 2023. Barbie and Succession earned the most nods for film and TV, respectively, with nine each. Oppenheimer trailed […]

Since its debut, the series has had immediate success with its first episode being HBO’s second-biggest debut in over a decade with 4.7 million viewers across HBO and Max streaming service.

Pascal later admitted that playing his character was “totally scary” because of the fan base that surrounds the video game.

“It’s that funny thing of compartmentalizing your feelings about stuff and dealing with the amount of pressure on you,” he said during The Hollywood Reporter Drama Actors Roundtable in May 2023. “I have this psychological game where I’m like, ‘It’s no big deal, nobody cares, nobody gives a s—t.’ But this time around, I was scared. I was so scared.”

He continued, “The was more of an exposed silhouette, a silhouette of coolness maybe, and an expectation to be met as far as what people’s immersive experience of the story was. And to disappoint them in that regard felt like it would be … I don’t know. You don’t want to let people down, but also nobody’s impervious to disappointing people. I want people to like me.”