Television’s biggest stars definitely partied hard after the 75th annual Emmy Awards.

Winners and presenters stepped out for various afterparties following the awards ceremony on Monday, January 15, but perhaps the most star-studded event was the Governor’s Gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri carried their Emmy statues around Hollywood while attending different bashes, where the on and offscreen BFFs posed together to celebrate their achievements.

Casts of fan-favorite shows even had major reunions at the afterparties. The men of HBO’s The White Lotus — including Theo James, Will Sharpe and Adam DiMarco — posed together at the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception. The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reunited at the same event exactly one year after the show’s premiere.

It wouldn’t be a party without some PDA — and plenty of celeb couples delivered as they toasted awards season.

Keep scrolling to see inside the 2023 Emmy Awards afterparties: