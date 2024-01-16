The White Lotus earned a whopping 23 Emmy nods, and the cast showed up to celebrate their critical acclaim at the Monday, January 15, awards show.

Jennifer Coolidge (Tanya McQuoid-Hunt), Aubrey Plaza (Harper Spiller), Meghann Fahy (Daphne Sullivan) and Simona Tabasco (Lucia) were among the stars in attendance, all of whom were nominated in the outstanding acting in a drama series category.

Coolidge, 62, who won Outstanding Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her portrayal of Tanya in season 1 of The White Lotus at the 2022 Emmys, stunned in a black lace dress at this year’s event, which took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Plaza, 39, looked looked like a total star in a yellow gown.

In addition to the cast’s recognition, The White Lotus earned nominations for categories including costumes, production design, casting, editing and sound mixing. White, 53, earned a nod for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, and the show itself was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

The HBO show managed to break its own record at this year’s Emmys — season 1 of The White Lotus earned 20 nominations — despite being moved from the limited series category to the more competitive drama series pool.

“I just feel like I’m like a surfer who’s been in the ocean for, like, 25 years and suddenly caught a wave,” White said of the show’s massive success during a December 2022 appearance on NPR’s Fresh Air. “As somebody who’s been working in the margins, it is kind of nice to have viewers.”

