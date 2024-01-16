Simona Tabasco has said “arrivederci” to her signature bob haircut.

The 29-year-old Italian actress showed off her newly grown out hair when she attended the 2023 Emmys on Monday, January 15.

When Tabasco joined season 2 of HBO’s The White Lotus in October 2022, fans fell in love with her character Lucia Greco’s slightly grown out, tousled brunette bob. The hair style was soon dubbed “the Italian bob,” a nod to Tabasco’s home country and also to the relaxed, Mediterranean flair that her haircut embodied.

After the bob haircut rose to popularity in 2023 (several stars including Hailey Bieber, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and Megan Fox hopped on the trend), it appears that Tabasco has now abandoned ship.

At the Emmys, Tabasco wore her now long hair parted to the side and in loose waves that reached far below her shoulders. She stood out from the crowd in a brightly multi-colored floral gown by Marni and pink pumps, and topped the look off with her signature bold brows and bright red lipstick.

Related: Jennifer Coolidge and More ‘White Lotus’ Stars Hit the Emmys Red Carpet The White Lotus earned a whopping 23 Emmy nods, and the cast showed up to celebrate their critical acclaim at the Monday, January 15, awards show. Jennifer Coolidge (Tanya McQuoid-Hunt), Aubrey Plaza (Harper Spiller), Meghann Fahy (Daphne Sullivan) and Simona Tabasco (Lucia) were among the stars in attendance, all of whom were nominated in the […]

Tabasco was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Lucia in The White Lotus. The award was ultimately given to her costar Jennifer Coolidge.

Who Was the Best Dressed Female Star at Emmys?

Lucia is a local sex worker who makes her season 2 debut by sneaking into the White Lotus resort in Taormina, Sicily, accompanied by her friend Mia.

In an April 2023 interview with L’Officiel Ibiza, Tabasco revealed how her bob haircut ended up helping to define her character.

Related: Inside Emmy Awards Afterparties: How Stars Celebrated Their Wins Television’s biggest stars definitely partied hard after the 75th annual Emmy Awards. Winners and presenters stepped out for various afterparties following the awards ceremony on Monday, January 15, but perhaps the most star-studded event was the Governor’s Gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri carried their […]

“That cut is Lucia and Lucia is that cut,” she told the publication. “Ironic, awkward… like the clothes he wears, exaggeratedly colored. My favorite part of building a character is when the look, make-up and costumes are decided together with the director.”