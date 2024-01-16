Your account
Stylish

‘The White Lotus’ Star Simona Tabasco Has Ditched Her Viral Italian Bob In Favor of Long Locks

By
Simona Tabasco No Longer Has Her Viral Italian Bob
Simona Tabasco. Getty Images(2)

Simona Tabasco has said “arrivederci” to her signature bob haircut.

The 29-year-old Italian actress showed off her newly grown out hair when she attended the 2023 Emmys on Monday, January 15.

When Tabasco joined season 2 of HBO’s The White Lotus in October 2022, fans fell in love with her character Lucia Greco’s slightly grown out, tousled brunette bob. The hair style was soon dubbed “the Italian bob,” a nod to Tabasco’s home country and also to the relaxed, Mediterranean flair that her haircut embodied.

After the bob haircut rose to popularity in 2023 (several stars including Hailey Bieber, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and Megan Fox hopped on the trend), it appears that Tabasco has now abandoned ship.

Simona Tabasco No Longer Has Her Viral Italian Bob
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

At the Emmys, Tabasco wore her now long hair parted to the side and in loose waves that reached far below her shoulders. She stood out from the crowd in a brightly multi-colored floral gown by Marni and pink pumps, and topped the look off with her signature bold brows and bright red lipstick.

White Lotus Stars Hit the 2003 Emmys Awards Red Carpet

'White Lotus' Stars Hit the Emmys Red Carpet

Tabasco was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Lucia in The White Lotus. The award was ultimately given to her costar Jennifer Coolidge.

Lucia is a local sex worker who makes her season 2 debut by sneaking into the White Lotus resort in Taormina, Sicily, accompanied by her friend Mia.

Simona Tabasco No Longer Has Her Viral Italian Bob
Fabio Lovino/HBO

In an April 2023 interview with L’Officiel Ibiza, Tabasco revealed how her bob haircut ended up helping to define her character.

“That cut is Lucia and Lucia is that cut,” she told the publication. “Ironic, awkward… like the clothes he wears, exaggeratedly colored. My favorite part of building a character is when the look, make-up and costumes are decided together with the director.”

