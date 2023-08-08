Emma Stone has a new ‘do and a new hue.

The 34-year-old actress’ hairstylist, Mara Roszak, took to Instagram on Monday, August 7, to share a photo of Stone with a platinum blonde bob. “Cool girlie summer Bob chop chop,” Roszak wrote alongside the snap, adding a scissors emoji. In the shot, Stone looked refreshed with sunny locks that were cut into a bouncy layered coiffure.

“We’ve been discussing the idea of a chop for a bit,” Roszak exclusively told Us Weekly. “The time just felt right and we went for it! It’s easy, choppy and not too structured, which will allow for her natural texture to thrive.”

The hair makeover took Emma’s tresses from just below her shoulders to chin length and was “cut on a very slight angle” to create “super-subtle dimension.” Roszak added that Stone recently went blonde, and the cut served as a “healthy post-bleach cut.”

To style the chop, Roszak started by cleansing Stone’s strands with her RÕZ haircare line’s Foundation Shampoo & Conditioner. Next, she applied “two pumps” of the RÕZ Milk Hair Serum on “towel dried hair from root to end.” Roszak then blow-dried Stone’s crown and added loose waves. She sealed the style with the RÕZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil for “extra shine.” Lastly, she applied a final pump of the Milk Hair Serum for “hydration and nourishment.”

While Stone is most known for having fiery red locks, she was born blonde. She went red early in her career, opting for the rosy shade for the 2007 film Superbad.

In addition to Stone, Roszak has worked her magic on Aubrey Plaza, Emilia Clarke, Riley Keough, Olivia Wilde and Zoe Saldana.

Last month, Roszak gave Saldana a “Frenchie bob chop,” marking the actress’ first major hair transformation in years.

“This 10-inch chop was inspired by chic, classic, versatile French bobs being that Zoe has been living and filming in France for the last four months,” Roszak told Us on July 11. “Zoe had long hair for so many years, so we were wanting a change for summer. We wanted to do this cut for a long time, so this look is perfect for the warmer months. Super cool, modern and fresh.”

Roszak shared that the cut took “about 45 minutes” and featured “hidden layers for softness and movement.”

Saldana showed off the big change while promoting her new series, Special Ops: Lioness, in London.