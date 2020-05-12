Billie Eilish's Hairstylist Recommends This Look for Virtual Date Night

Celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak has the type of client list that will make your head spin. She’s the mastermind behind the hairdos of Billie Eilish, Emma Stone, Cara Delevingne — and the star-studded list goes on. But besides the red carpet, she also has noteworthy advice when it comes to impressing everyone on your next zoom call or virtual date.

The Authentic Beauty Concept ambassador and Mare salon owner hopped on the phone with Us Weekly’s Stylish to chat about some of her favorite celebrity red carpet moments of all time, including one that you can recreate at home in a flash. Enter, Emma Stone’s elegant old-Hollywood waves from the 2017 Oscars, perfect for everything from a virtual Hinge date to a brainstorming sesh with coworkers.

“I just think it’s the perfect date night look,” the stylist told Us over the phone. “It’s definitely glam, but it feels really classic and you can do it on any length of hair.”

To get the look at home, start by working Authentic Beauty Concept Mousse ($25) throughout your hair to prep for heat styling. Then, blow dry your hair and keep it mind that it doesn’t have to be perfect. Roszak notes that this step is mainly just to achieve volume.

After that, grab your go-to curling iron and get to work by wrapping your hair around either a 1-inch barrel (shorter hair) or 1.25-inch (longer hair) in small sections. “Wrap the hair around the barrel towards the face on both sides,” advises the stylist, before noting that each curled section of hair should resemble an “S” formation.

Once you’ve curled your entire head of hair, let your hair cool for a minute or two before using your fingers or a soft-bristled brush to soften the curls. And voilà — you’re ready for quarantine date night and an Instagram selfie.

If you’re looking for another way to achieve “oohs” and “aahhs” during next virtual meeting, Roszak has another hairdo idea, inspired by one of the hairstyles she created for Delevingne in 2016.

The itty-bitty braid runs along the model’s hair line and down her side part. It looks intimidating and impossible for the average person to recreate, but Roszak proved that’s not the case. She created a how-to for followers on her Instagram feed (click “play” on the video below to be inspired).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mara Roszak (@mararoszak) on Apr 19, 2020 at 6:55pm PDT

We’re not the only ones who are amazed by the braid. “When I did it years ago on Cara, I got a lot of questions from hairstylists that were like ‘how did you do this? Did you french braid at the part?’ I like that it looks complicated, but it’s actually very easy to do.”

Finally, if you’re less into hairstyles at the moment and all about repairing hair treatments, Roszak highly recommends the top-rated masks from the Authentic Beauty Concept line.

If you’ve been using an in-shower hair mask, the celeb stylist recommends applying it with a wide-tooth comb to fully disperse the formula into your hair. Not only will this alleviate knotting when you get out of the shower, but it also prevents damage that might be caused by brushing through those pesky knots.

“If you really want to amp it up in the shower, you can put a shower cap on while the mask is on and let that steam,” advises the expert. “It’s like being at the salon and using one of the headed dryers.” Not as glamorous, but just as effective.

