Zoe Saldana made a major change to her hair after rocking waist-length tresses for years.

The 45-year-old actress unveiled a chic bob while promoting her new series, Special Ops: Lioness, in London on Tuesday, July 11. The drastic cut was full of volume, finished with sharp ends.

The surprise ‘do was brought to life by Saldana’s longtime hairstylist, Mara Roszak, who exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how she brought it to life.

“This 10-inch chop was inspired by chic, classic, versatile French bobs being that Zoe has been living and filming in France for the last four months,” Roszak told Us. “Zoe had long hair for so many years, so we were wanting a change for summer. We wanted to do this cut for a long time, so this look is perfect for the warmer months. Super cool, modern and fresh.”

Roszak shared that the cut took “about 45 minutes” and features “hidden layers for softness and movement.”

To style Saldana’s new coiffure, Roszak cleansed the actress’ strands with her RŌZ Foundation Shampoo and Conditioner before applying “two pumps” of the brand’s MILK Hair Serum, which launches on Wednesday, July 12.

Roszak blended the mixture with the RŌZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil and finished “by blowing the hair dry and soothing with a boar bristle round brush.”

Roszak raved over the end result via Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a video of Saldana’s new look. “Someone got a MAJOR summertime Frenchie Bob chop,” she captioned the social media post. In the comments section, Saldana wrote back, “Yep! I did it.”

“It looks INCREDIBLE,” one fan wrote underneath Roszak’s post as a second social media user added, “Love it, gorgeous.”

In addition to Saldana, Roszak has created memorable hair moments for Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Riley Keough, Kristen Wiig and Olivia Wilde.

Last month, Roszak gave Wilde, 39, shaggy “French girl” bangs. “What do we call these bangs?” Roszak captioned a selfie of Wilde on June 4. In the snap, Wilde smized into the camera, drawing attention to the fresh face-framing strands that completely covered her forehead.

Two days later, Wilde showed off the cut via her own Instagram Story. She posed in a mirror with her hair tied up in a ponytail, allowing her bangs to command attention.