Olivia Wilde Shows Off New Shaggy Bangs After Previous ‘French Girl’ Fringe

Olivia Wilde is kicking off summer with a bang … literally! The actress unveiled a chic new fringe.

The 39-year-old film director’s hairstylist, Mara Roszak, took to Instagram to show off Wilde’s fresh chop on Sunday, June 4. “What do we call these bangs?” the beauty guru captioned the selfie of the New York native. In the snap, Wilde smized into the camera, drawing attention to her fresh face-framing strands that completely covered her forehead.

Roszak’s comments section quickly has since filled up with praise. “Well, call them flawless!!” one fan wrote. “I call them freaking hot!” a second social media user commented as a third added, “Just when I thought she couldn’t get more stunning … I’m sat.”

Two days later, Wilde showed off the cut via her own Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 6. The House alum could be seen posing in a mirror with her hair tied up in a ponytail, allowing her bangs to command attention.

This wasn’t the first time Wilde experimented with bangs. Earlier this year, the Babylon star debuted a hair transformation inspired by Parisian women at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles.

“BANGS … but the ones you need,” Roszak captioned the March 21 social media post, which showed off Wilde’s coiffure. “OLIVIA with what I call a ‘French girl bang.’ They’re very light long bangs that are blended into a jawbone length layer, giving a flattering sculpted shape around the face. Perfect if you throw your hair up.”

On the red carpet, Wilde’s crown was styled in a distressed but trendy updo with her freshly cut tendrils cascading down her face. The In Time star teamed the hairstyle with dramatic glam that included heavy liner, making her blue eyes pop. Additionally, she rocked rosy cheeks and a soft pink lip.

Wilde also made a statement with her outfit, donning a long black dress from Chloé. The garb included a turtleneck construction, wide sleeves and a flared skirt. She finalized the ensemble with a pair of platform leather boots.

The Her star’s curtain bangs were short-lived, however, as they appeared to be grown out at the 2023 Met Gala. For the May 1 soirée, which honored the life and career of Karl Lagerfeld, Wilde wore her golden locks in loose curls, parted down the center.

She teamed the hairstyle with a white cutout gown by Chloé that took inspiration from a garment Lagerfeld designed for Chanel. That night, Wilde became a trending topic after she was spotted in the same dress as Vogue China editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang. The journalist opted for the design in black.

“Great minds 😎,” the Don’t Worry Darling director wrote via her Instagram Story on May 2, one day after the big event. “If you’re gonna twin with anyone, make it Margaret Zhang.”