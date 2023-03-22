Trés chic! Olivia Wilde unveiled a major hair transformation inspired by stylish women from the City of Love.

The Don’t Worry Darling director, 39, debuted bangs at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 21. Celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, March 22, however, that Wilde’s hair makeover isn’t just your average fringe.

“BANGS … but the ones you need,” Roszak captioned the social media post, which showed off Wilde’s new ‘do. “OLIVIA with what I call a ‘French girl bang.’ They’re very light long bangs that are blended into a jawbone length layer, giving a flattering sculpted shape around the face. Perfect if you throw your hair up.”

On the red carpet, Wilde’s coiffure was styled in a distressed but trendy updo with her freshly cut tendrils cascading down her face. The House alum teamed the hairstyle with dramatic glam that included heavy liner, making her blue eyes pop. Additionally, she rocked rosy cheeks and a soft pink lip.

Wilde also made a statement with her outfit, donning a long black dress from Chloe. The garb included a turtleneck construction, wide sleeves and a flared skirt. She finalized the ensemble with a pair of platform leather boots.

The New York native has slayed every red carpet she’s graced so far this year. At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles on March 12, Wilde was a must-see in a chest-exposing gown by Gabriela Hearst. The floor-length white number featured a completely-open bodice that revealed her tiny black leather bra. The Babylon star styled the piece with a metallic chain necklace and dangling silver earrings. That night, she wore her golden locks in loose curls.

Days before the glitzy soirée, Wilde turned heads at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week. She looked edgy in a black sheer gown and oversized wool coat that she wore open. She accessorized with black sunglasses at the February 28 event.

Wilde sported a similar look by the fashion house at the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon in December 2022. She dazzled in a flower-adorned black blazer with a mesh skirt that was finished with a ruffled hem. On her feet, the In Time star wore dainty black sandal heels. She added a pop of color with bright red polish on her nails.

Keep scrolling to see Wilde’s new “French girl” bangs: