Embracing the fashion faux pas! Olivia Wilde responded after she and Vogue China editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang wore the same Chloe dress to the 2023 Met Gala.

“Great minds 😎,” the Don’t Worry Darling director, 39, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 2, one day after Fashion’s Biggest Night at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. “If you’re gonna twin with anyone, make it Margaret Zhang.”

Wilde shared a side-by-side image of her and Zhang, 29, wearing the matching frocks from the night before, along with a photo of a model in the same gown.

Zhang, for her part, shared Wilde’s Instagram Story on her own account, adding, “CUE THE STRINGS” alongside several muscle emojis.

Both the actress and the editor showed up to the New York City soiree in different versions of the Chloe ensemble. Wilde opted for the white cutout look, which she paired with dangling earrings and a gold clutch, while Zhang donned the black style — a stunningly bold contrast to her electric blue locks. Both dresses featured the same gold guitar embellishment on the front of the piece, which started from the collar and flowed just below each star’s midriff.

In addition to giving a shout-out to Zhang, Wilde shared even more details of her Met Gala attire, including a sketch of the fit and close-up photos of the intricate details, including the beadwork.

The O.C. alum changed styles while stepping out at a Met Gala afterparty on Monday night, stunning in a sheer white netted gown with nothing underneath but black panties.

Wilde’s Met Gala recap was not complete without a nod to fashion icon Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy, who sparked romance rumors while hitting the red carpet Monday night.

“Bill and Anna have simply been great friends for two decades. They are not in a relationship,” Nighy’s rep told Us Weekly one day after the event.

“Scrapping all other projects to make this movie instead,” Wilde quipped via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the duo.

However, Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that the Love Actually star and the Vogue editor-in-chief, both 73, are not dating.

