Awkward! Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang wore the same dress to the 2023 Met Gala.

The Don’t Worry Darling director, 39, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 1, looking regal in a white Chloe gown that featured caped shoulders, major side cutouts and a guitar-shaped, beaded design that cascaded down from the collar of the frock to just past her midriff.

She paired the floor-length getup with gold cuffs in the same pattern as the guitar emblem and carried a metallic clutch.

The O.C. alum wore her blonde curtain bangs swept off of her face in a carefree style that cascaded down her shoulders and showed off her dangling earrings. She kept the golden theme going with her face beat, opting for minimal makeup save for a champagne shimmer on her eyelids.

Zhang — who is the editor-in-chief of Vogue China — opted to style the same ensemble with more of a bold vine. Instead of going with the white version of the Chloe piece, Zhang, 29, opted for a black canvas, which made her electric blue hair, styled in a sharply angled lob, pop against the dark background. Like Wilde’s gown, the Australia native’s dress featured the same guitar-esque embellishment and attention-grabbing cutouts on either side of her stomach. Zhang, however, decided to pair the look with a cape that flowed from the back of the frock.

Upon noticing the stars were both wearing the same ensemble — albeit, in two different colors — fans immediately took to social media to express their shock.

“I wanna see Olivia Wilde’s reaction when she saw that Margaret Zhang wore the same dress as her at the met gala,” one Twitter user wrote. “Not olivia wilde and margaret zhang wearing the same dress in different color LMAO #MetGala,” commented another.

“Olivia Wilde and [Margaret Zhang] wearing the same dress is just WILD. to me,” tweeted a third user. “Like when you are pulling looks…don’t they know that the same look was requested before??!”

A fourth fan was simply here for both women — and both gowns.

“Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang wearing the same dress at this year’s #MetGala,” they tweeted, noting, “They still both look as GORGEOUS.”

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in honor of the late Chanel designer’s iconic career in fashion. Following the Met Gala, the Costume Institute at the Met will honor Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at age 85, with an exhibit dedicated to his work.