Sarah Michelle Gellar Unveils New Bouncy Bob: ‘Got My Summer Cut’

Sarah Michelle Gellar is feeling brand new with the perfect ‘do. The actress served up major hair inspiration with a fresh haircut.

“Got my summer cut … all ready for the holiday weekend,” the 46-year-old Cruel Intentions star wrote alongside a snap of her bouncy bob via Instagram on Friday, May 26. “Don’t forget … today is the one day it’s acceptable to tell people ‘C U Next Tuesday,’” Gellar joked.

In the snap, the Scooby-Doo actress showed off her chop, which featured wispy layers and blunt edges. Along with the hair makeover, Gellar donned impressive glam, including gold eyeshadow, dramatic lashes, rosy cheeks and a pink lip.

Her comment section quickly filled with praise from her followers and famous friends. “Hi bobbed beauty,” wrote Selma Blair as Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow added, “You look stunning per usual … Plus — these earrings?!?! Where do we get these???”

Gellar’s fans were just as thrilled, with one writing, “I LOVE IT!!!” A second social media user gushed, “Love your haircut. Giving me season 6 Buffy vibes,” a nod to her beloved character Buffy Anne Summers from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

In addition to being hair goals throughout the series, Gellar’s Buffy was also a fashion icon. The teenager — who was the chosen slayer of her generation that battled vampires, demons and other forces of evil — commanded attention in bedazzled jeans, patterned skirts, cropped sweaters and more.

Gellar opened up about Buffy’s memorable style in a February interview with Vogue. “It was always about the boots,” she said. “Buffy wore a lot of knee-high boots … Some of the looks I’m all for, but some of the early outfits, I’m just like, ‘Did you really need to mix leopard and stripes?’”

She added: “I remember I was so ambitious the first season. It was when all the Hard Candy nail polish was in, and I had a different nail color every episode. It was great in theory, but when you get to the end of the season and you’re doing pickups and every five seconds trying to change the polish on your nails, you realize that’s really not the best idea to do.”

Gellar starred in Buffy the Vampire Slayer for a total of seven seasons from 1997 to 2003.

The All My Children alum reflected on the impact of the show to Us Weekly in July 2021. “I think, as an actor, you always want to create something that holds up [and] that stands the test of time, that makes an impact … We did that with Buffy and that’s really […] that’s the golden ticket right there.”