Vice President Kamala Harris spilled the tea on her bouncy ‘do — thanks to Keke Palmer.

Harris, 58, appeared on the Tuesday, June 27, episode of Palmer’s “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” podcast and opened up about her signature bouncy hairstyle. “How many times a month do you get a silk press?” Palmer, 29, asked about the technique, which uses a blow dryer and a flat iron to straighten hair.

In response, Harris surprisingly revealed that she doesn’t use a curling iron because it puts “too much heat” on her mane. “I use a round brush,” the former California attorney general said of the tool, which dries and curls strands at the same time.

Surprised, Palmer quipped, “Now, what kind of magical round brush? Your hair must be super fine, Madame VP.” Harris immediately erupted with laughter before explaining that the method “takes a while.”

“[I use] a boar-bristle,” the politician shared, adding that the process requires “a lot of heat,” so it’s “too much heat to do that and also use [a curling or flat iron].”

Palmer then praised Harris, saying, “You and Queen Latifah are going neck-and-neck with the silk presses … It’s a round brush, girls. We’ve got to get into that.” (Latifah, 53, has been known for maintaining a shiny and healthy blonde crown.)

Fans gushed about the conversation via Twitter, with one writing, “Keke Palmer asking Kamala Harris about her silk press is my kind of journalism!!” A second social media user wrote, “Keke Palmer asking Vice President Kamala Harris about her silk press is so culturally relevant.”

That wasn’t the only burning question Palmer asked Harris during the interview. “Now, don’t be shy with this … How often do you Uber Eats dinner to the White House?” the Scream Queens alum queried.

“For security reasons, I can’t have deliveries,” Harris said. “But I do like to cook. I don’t cook that often because I don’t have time, but I love to cook.”

Harris added: “Sunday family dinner in particular. It takes a lot for me to not be able to cook Sunday dinner. That means a lot to me.”

Palmer then picked Harris’ brain about music. “What is on your playlist? What are you listening to when you work out?” the Insecure alum asked.

“Ah. Here comes another disappointing answer. I’m watching the news. I work out early in the morning and that’s the time I can catch up on the news,” Harris explained.

“It’s giving focused,” Palmer joked.