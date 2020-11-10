Kamala Harris is making history as the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect — and she’s doing it in style. As New York Times writer Vanessa Friedman puts it, “Substance doesn’t exist entirely independent of style.”

On Saturday, November 8, Harris stood alongside her running mate, president-elect Joe Biden, as they celebrated their win in the 2020 presidential election. “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” Harris said in a speech on Saturday night. “Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourself in a way that others might not see you, simply because they’ve never seen it before. And we will applaud you every step of the way”

The politician is no stranger to breaking barriers. In 2016, she was elected California’s third female senator, the second African-American woman and the first South Asian American to serve.

To accompany her role as a ceiling-shattering politician, she often wears power suits, which she then accessorizes depending on the mood and occasion. For more laid-back appearances along the campaign trail, we saw Harris tie together her look with white high-top Converses. Meanwhile, for the more formal events such as the debate, she typically adds a sophisticated pop of pearls.

But she also isn’t afraid of making a statement. We saw this on Saturday night’s stage as she spoke to the American public in a designer white pantsuit with a pussy-bow blouse. As a nod to the suffragette movement, this power look carried much significance.

White has historically been the favored hue of suffragettes, which is something Hillary Clinton also played on when accepting the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016. As for the blouse, CNN pointed out that it “evoked the power-dressing of Margaret Thatcher,” who favored this neckline alongside her male colleagues’ ties.

Keep scrolling to see Harris’ interesting and varied vice-presidential sense of style.

