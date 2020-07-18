A short story! Cutoff suits in sequins, stripes and bold shades are Hollywood’s newest obsession. The matching sets are a fun alternative to the pantsuit, and are ideal for warmer-weather affairs.

Celebs rock styles in bright hues, like Elizabeth Banks’ $395 Allen Schwartz blazer and $275 high-waist shorts; and Nastia Liukin’s lime green Grlfrnd jacket (on sale for $188 here) and bottoms (on sale for $144 here).

Opting for sparkles, Amber Valletta picked a sequin Saint Laurent style; while Emily Hampshire wore an affordable shimmering Zara design.

Scroll through to see how Kate Upton, Cynthia Erivo, Kelly Rowland and more wear their stylish short suits below.