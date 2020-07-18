Red Carpet

Celebs Prove Cutoff Suits Are the New Power Players: Cynthia Erivo and More

By
Celebs Wearing Short Suits
Cynthia Erivo; Elizabeth Banks; Kelly Rowland. Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock
10
Podcasts Promo
LTG

A short story! Cutoff suits in sequins, stripes and bold shades are Hollywood’s newest obsession. The matching sets are a fun alternative to the pantsuit, and are ideal for warmer-weather affairs.

Celebs rock styles in bright hues, like Elizabeth Banks$395 Allen Schwartz blazer and $275 high-waist shorts; and Nastia Liukin’s lime green Grlfrnd jacket (on sale for $188 here) and bottoms (on sale for $144 here).

Opting for sparkles, Amber Valletta picked a sequin Saint Laurent style; while Emily Hampshire wore an affordable shimmering Zara design.

Scroll through to see how Kate Upton, Cynthia Erivo, Kelly Rowland and more wear their stylish short suits below.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!