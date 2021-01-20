Hollywood stars took to Washington D.C. for the 2021 presidential inauguration — and they did it in style! With both Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga performing at the historical affair, it proved to be as fashionable as any awards show red carpet.

On Wednesday, January 20, Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States of America and Kamala Harris became the first Black, first South Asian American and first female to ever be the vice president.

During the ceremony, Gaga took to the stage to perform the national anthem in a head-turning ball gown. The custom-made Schiaparelli Haute Couture look was designed by Daniel Roseberry. The outfit is made up of a navy, cashmere fitted jacket with a washed red silk faille skirt. The look was topped off with a gilded dove of peace brooch, which many have joked looks similar to the golden badge Katniss Everdeen wears in the Hunger Games. The Oscar winner tied together her ensemble with a braided crown and bright red lip.

“As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired,” Roseberry said in a statement per Harper’s Bazaar.

J. Lo also made a splash in her all-white Chanel pantsuit which featured an overcoat, a ruffled high-neck blouse and sequin wide-leg trousers. This color choice has consistently been linked to the suffragette movement and is favored by politicians like Hillary Clinton and Harris.

But it wasn’t just the day-of the inauguration that stars maintained a stylish appearance. Even the day leading up to the event was filled with fashion-forward celebrity moments. For instance, Lopez posted a picture of herself boarding the plane in a gray outfit that was equal parts trendy and professional.

Even Chrissy Teigen got in on the inauguration activities, paying tribute to the more than 400,000 lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool candlelight vigil on Tuesday. For the occasion, she wore a monochrome beige look that gave Us all kinds of Jackie Onassis vibes.

Keep scrolling to see these and many more looks celebrities wore for the 2021 inauguration. And we’ve got all the details on who they’re wearing!

