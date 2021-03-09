Dr. Jill Biden’s Most Stylish Moments Since Becoming FLOTUS

This doctor knows how to dress! Even though she just moved her home base to the White House, First Lady Jill Biden has already proved that she’s a force when it comes to fashion.

She’s already wowed Us with a series of stunning styles and we can’t wait to see what the 69-year-old educator has in store for the next 4 years.

If her recent fashion choices are any indication, midi-length skirts and dresses, tailored silhouettes and collared coats will be taking the lead. Oh, and she’s not afraid to play with color either!

From the pastel pink HiSo coat she wore on February 15 while boarding Air Force One to the violet Michael Kors skirt suit she sported during a February 25 appearance, the first lady is embracing all the colors of the rainbow.

It became clear from Inauguration Day that sophistication and style would be the name of the game in the Biden White House.

She kicked off Inauguration weekend in a gorgeous blue number designed by Alexandra O’Neill. For the Wednesday, January 20 ceremony, the first lady donned a blue Markarian dress and tweed overcoat. The fabric featured a faint shimmer as well as a velvet collar and cuffs.

The New Jersey native stuck with the blue theme during her March 8 appearance on International Women’s Day at the State Department’s Women of Courage award ceremony. She was a springtime vision in a light blue Oscar de la Renta lemon print belted midi dress, which she paired with a matching face mask and yellow pumps.

Here at Stylish, we’ve obviously been keeping track of the FLOTUS’ best fashion moments. So keep scrolling to see her best looks!