Why Dr. Jill Biden Chose This Celeb Designer for Inauguration

First lady-worthy style. Dr. Jill Biden looked elegant and chic in a custom-made ensemble by a celeb-favorite brand for the 2021 presidential inauguration. And we’ve got all the details!

On Wednesday, January 20, Jill stood alongside her husband Joe Biden as he was sworn into office. For the monumental occasion, she donned a Markarian dress and overcoat that embodied just the right amount of glamour and sophistication. Markarian, designed by Alexandra O’Neill, is favored by Hollywood celebs such as Kerry Washington, Kate Hudson, Lizzo, Constance Wu, Lucy Hale and more young style stars.

The outerwear featured a dark blue velvet collar and cuffs and a hint of glimmer when the light caught it. She wore the tweed number over a tapered dress with a chiffon bodice and scalloped skirt. The neckline of the frock was embellished with Swarovski pearls and crystals, creating a subtle floral pattern.

As for outfit’s color scheme, the blue hue was chosen “to signify trust, confidence and stability,” according to the press release from the designer. “Alexandra is incredibly humbled to be a small part of such a historic moment,” it continues. Jill tied together her stylish ensemble with a silk face mask that matched perfectly and Jimmy Choo pumps.

According to WWD, the late Princess of Monaco and film star Grace Kelly served as part of the style inspiration. “She chose an emerging designer for this big day so I know she’s looking to support new talent,” O’Neill told the publication “That is very special and exciting.”

The night before, Jill attended the candlelight vigil at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to pay tribute to the more than 400,000 lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. For this event, the New Jersey native donned a purple coat from Jonathan Cohen. “It is a true honor to have @drbiden wear Jonathan Cohen as the first family arrives in Washington DC,” the designer wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. ‘I am beyond humbled to play a small part in this future administration . 💜”

This vibrant hue is the same pigment Vice President Kamala Harris wore to the inauguration. It’s meant to signify bipartisanship through the combination of Democrat blue and Republican red. It also served as one of the official colors of the women’s suffrage movement.

As CNN’s Abby Phillip noted, Harris also wore it as a nod to Shirley Chisholm, who was the first Black woman elected to Congress and the first Black woman to run for president in 1972. For her historical moment, Harris wore a dress-and-coat combo by Black American designers, Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. Meanwhile, Michelle Obama also wore a plum-and-burgundy number from Hudson that turned heads like no other.

