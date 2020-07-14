Uber Eats is spilling all of your secrets! The popular food delivery app released its annual Cravings Report on Tuesday, July 14, and shed light on the eating habits of its users across the country.

“The Uber Eats Cravings Report is a snapshot of the most popular, the most unusual and some of the most unique delivery order requests we see each year,” the brand said in a statement shared with Us Weekly. “As the app connects users with hundreds of cuisines across more than 6,000 cities around the world, along with the option to tailor each dish to your liking, you can imagine the combinations and customizations are endless and that customers tend to get creative when it comes to satisfying their cravings. This year, the report takes a special look at what exactly folks were fancying in quarantine.”

Head of Uber Eats US & Canada, Janelle Sallenave, told Us: “This year, the Uber Eats Cravings Report highlights some of the most unique orders and some of the most special requests: from an increased desire for chicken and strawberries to heart-shaped pizzas for loved ones far away.”

One section of the report is focused on quarantine cravings, giving insight into what consumers are yearning for (and staying away from) while they’re stuck inside amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The data shows that during quarantine, requests for “extra sauce,” “sauce on the side,” “no onion” and “no cucumber” increased the most.

On the other hand, requests for “no bacon,” “extra crispy,” and “dressing on the side” decreased.

When it comes to pickiness, eaters in Connecticut, Georgia, New Jersey, Tennessee and Nevada took the cake. According to the intel, customers in these states add special instructions to their orders most often. Eaters in Delaware, Vermont, Wyoming, Utah and North Dakota, however, are super laid back. The report found that they hardly ever add special instructions to their orders.

The company also compiled data on the most popular requests from users across the country. “Extra ketchup” nabbed the No. 10 spot and other most popular “extra” items included extra sauce, extra ranch, extra cheese, extra spicy and extra honey mustard.

“Dressing on the side” came in at No. 6., while “no tomatoes” was one of the most popular omissions, nabbing the No. 3 position.

Curious to know if your go-to request made the cut? Scroll down to find out more!