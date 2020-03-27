Food delivery apps make ordering snacks and meals to your home so much easier. In fact, with a few clicks on Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash or one of the many other companies that specializes in bringing customers food on demand, one can enjoy a Shake Shake burger or a cupcakes from Magnolia Bakery in a matter of minutes.

Given the convenience of food delivery apps, it’s no surprise that many stars rely on them for at least some of their weekly meals. These apps have become increasingly popular during the coronavirus pandemic seeing as most restaurants are only offering take out or delivery.

In light of the crisis, singer Demi Lovato even teamed up with DoorDash in an effort to send food to those in need. “I’m going to do my part in donating meals,” she explained in a March 2020 Instagram video, noting that she was nominating pals Scooter Braun, Ariana Grande and Justin and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) to do the same.

However, even when there isn’t a pandemic going on, stars still love that they can order food directly to their homes, hotel rooms or wherever else they may be. If there’s one famous face who simply can’t live without food delivery apps, it’s Post Malone. The “Better Now” crooner was crowned Postmates’ most active celebrity user in October 2018, and spent more than $40,000 on the app in a span of approximately 400 days in 2017 and 2018.

Not only did the New York native once order $8,000 worth of biscuits to a Coachella party, but he’s also requested calcium crickets, latex gloves and $100 worth of buffalo sauce, because why not?

Kylie Jenner is another avid app user, at least when it comes to ordering food. According to The Receipt, Postmates’ blog, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has placed orders with at least 65 different merchants and, as of January 2019, held the unofficial record for most Postmates orders in a 10-minute window — four.

The Life of Kylie alum was particularly active on the app during her pregnancy with her daughter, Stormi, who was born in February 2018. In March 2020 the star shared that she “didn’t leave the house” while she was expecting. Postmates, as it turns out, allowed her to indulge in all of her pregnancy cravings while staying inside. In fact, Jenner ordered an Oreo McFlurry, chicken nuggets and french fries from McDonald’s just days before her little one arrived.

Scroll down to see more stars who are obsessed with food delivery apps!