Kim Kardashian has landed a new gig! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now appearing in a new commercial for Uber Eats Australia alongside Sharon Strzelecki, a character from the series Kath & Kim.

Kardashian, 39, gave her fans a first look at the LOL-worthy commercial by sharing it via Instagram on Wednesday, November 27. The 45-second spot begins with Strzelecki, who is portrayed by Australian actress Magda Szubanski, lounging on a couch declaring her dinner selection.

She then asks Kardashian about her meal choice and the camera pans to reveal the reality star sitting on a nearby couch in a blue and white netball outfit with her initials on it, much like the getup Strzelecki wears.

“Tonight, I’ll be eating a chicken schnitty with chips and chicken salt,” the KKW Beauty founder states. Kardashian’s dish of choice is also known as a chicken schnitzel, which is very popular down under.

When the doorbell rings with the duo’s Uber Eats order, Strzelecki says “noice” — the Australian pronunciation of the word “nice.”

“Nice,” Kardashian repeats, at which point Strzelecki attempts to correct the E! personality. “Kim, I don’t mean to be rude, but it’s actually pronounced ‘noice,’” she notes.

After a few more attempts at pronouncing the popular Australian phrase (and with a little tutoring from Strzelecki) the Skims founder gives up. “I literally have no idea what you’re saying,” she explains.

“It’s the queen’s english,” Strzelecki retorts. “It’s not that hard.”

Though Kardashian couldn’t quite nail the widely used Australian word, she certainly had a ball working on the commercial. “Making this Uber Eats ad for Australia was so much fun!” she wrote on Instagram. “The netball outfit is a vibe.”

Several of the Selfish author’s famous family members weighed in and revealed that they were very amused by the ad. Kardashian’s younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, commented on the post using several laughing-crying smiley face emojis, and older sister Kourtney Kardashian left a similar note. Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, simply commented, “Hahahahaha.”

Many of the aspiring lawyers social media fans approved as well. One called it, “The best collab EVER.” Another added: “This is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to Australia.”