White Lotus stars Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco are showing Us their Skims! The actresses were tapped by Kim Kardashian to star in her brand’s new Valentine’s Day campaign.

In the ad, which debuted on Monday, January 23, the real-life friends rocked sexy lingerie. For one shot, Grannò, 29, and Tabasco, 28, are seen sporting baby pink two-piece sets, which were finished with lace. The Italy natives showcased their modeling skills with sultry smizes and eye-catching poses.

Grannò and Tabasco looked even hotter in black bras and matching underwear for a different spread. The gal pals completed the getups with glossy red lips and smoky eye makeup. In the final shot, the HBO stars sported heart-adorned designs as Tabasco held onto a heart-shaped prop.

Tabasco gushed over the experience, sharing in a Monday press release: “I had so much fun shooting the Skims’ Valentine’s campaign. Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special.”

Grannò echoed similar sentiments. “I love everything Skims stands for,” she said. “To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding.”

The collection officially drops on Thursday, January 26.

Since staring as Mia and Lucia in season 2 of The White Lotus — which scored a Best Limited Series award at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10 — Grannò and Tabasco have taken Hollywood by storm — and they’re just getting started. (Grannò starred as an aspiring singer and Tabasco was a sex worker.)

In a joint sit-down with Interview, published in December 2022, the duo opened up about their careers. “I’m realizing now, after 10 years of doing this job, that it could be my future, my work,” Tabasco said. “I’m happy on set. I’m happy during the process of auditions. I’m happy because we can meet a lot of people with different cultures and different thoughts.”

Grannò, for her part, opened up about feeling she was meant to be an actress after starring in a nightly play during the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe Festival with her theatre company. “I was so happy,” she said. “Drama school, it’s hard. You never feel you’re good enough. It’s meant to break you apart in order to build you back up. But that show, for me, was the first time realizing that I was made for it.”