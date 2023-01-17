A simple favor! Kim Kardashian wants Kylie Jenner’s help in promoting her brand.

The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder caught her 42-year-old big sister’s eye after sharing a series of photos of herself rocking a look from Skims via Instagram on Monday, January 16. In the carousel, Jenner is seen sporting the label’s ribbed romper while posing in a field of grass. The Life of Kylie alum paired the fitted ensemble with a pair of knee-high boots, black sunglasses and a sleek bun.

“Kyventures,” Jenner captioned the slideshow. The comments section quickly filled with praise, prompting Kardashian, who launched the shapewear label in June 2019, to leave a message of her own.

“Can u tag @Skims please LOL,” the Selfish author commented, to which Jenner replied, “I had to steal this from moms house and now you want me to promote?!!!!!” Kardashian’s younger sibling eventually gave in, writing, “wow @skims.”

Jenner’s followers proceeded to joke about the exchange, with one writing: “It be your own sister.” A second commented: “You are the best in modern PR.” A third added: “I don’t know why I found this interaction sooo funny!!”

This wouldn’t be the first time Kardashian relied on one of her famous family members to boost her brand.

In February 2021, the SKKN by Kim CEO hired Kylie and Kendall Jenner to model looks from Skims’ Fits Everybody Valentine’s Day collection. In the ad, the trio looked as hot as ever in sexy red lingerie pieces. Kendall, 27, donned a thong while Kylie wore high-waisted underwear.

Months later, Kourtney Kardashian famously appeared in a Skims campaign alongside Megan Fox. The brunette beauties were seen in black bras and matching panties as Kourtney, 43, held a bouquet of roses over their heads.

Khloé Kardashian starred in a 2019 Skims ad, which showed her lounging in a racy leotard as she talked about embracing her “imperfections.” In addition to serving as a model, Khloé, 38, has given Kim major business advice.

During an April 2022 episode of The Kardashians, the Revenge Body alum asked her sister to adjust the fabric on one of her products. “I have a bone to pick with you … Just about Skims,” Khloé told Kim. “So, you know you guys make fun of me for having a bigger vagina than most? The bodysuit, it’s like, the one [where] there’s rouching. I’m wearing it now, and it’s amazing — but it’s a sliver. Is it supposed to just cover my clit? The vagina needs a little more fabric.”

Kim quickly took action, sharing via Instagram in June 2022 that she’s “making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker.” She added: “Khloé you would be so proud.”

The makeup mogul launched Skims with undergarments in 2019, and the brand has since expanded to include pajamas, dresses, slippers and menswear. In January 2022, Skims doubled its valuation to $3.2 billion after raising $240 million in new funding round. The announcement was first reported by Bloomberg.