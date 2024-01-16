Your account
Entertainment

Ali Wong Explains Her and Bill Hader’s ‘Selectively Private’ Relationship at Emmys

By
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Ali Wong is sharing rare insight into her relationship with Bill Hader.

“We’re very selectively private,” Wong, 41, explained with a laugh to Access Hollywood ahead of the 2023 Emmys on Monday, January 15. “I mean, we’ve been together for a minute, so it’s like, I guess people didn’t know we were together.”

She added, “It’s just also like, we’re both, like, in our 40s and parents.” (Wong shares daughters Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6, with ex-husband Justin Hakuta. Hader, for his part, shares daughters Hannah, 14, Harper, 11, and Hayley, 9, with ex-wife Maggie Carey.)

When Wong stood up to accept her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Amy Lau in Beef, she shared a sweet kiss with Hader, 45.

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals feature Issa Rae attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

During her acceptance speech, Wong got visibly emotional as she gave thanks to her parents as well as her daughters, whom she called her “everything.” As he watched his girlfriend on stage, Hader was brought to tears.

While Hader didn’t take home an Emmy, he scored three nominations for his HBO series Barry, which he cocreated and stars in as Barry Berkman: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix CO-CEO, Ali Wong and Bill Hader attend the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party on January 15, 2024. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

The twosome opted to walk the red carpet solo on Monday but reunited inside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles once the awards show began.

Wong rocked a Louis Vuitton dress with a silver sequined fitted top with sheer black mesh and a royal blue skirt with floral accents. She paired the look with coordinated diamond jewelry, heeled black platform shoes and her signature glasses. Hader, meanwhile, donned a gray double-breasted suit with a black bow tie and shirt and matching black glasses.

While the public display of affection may have come as a shock to fans, the pair have put their love for one another on full display during this awards season.

Earlier this month, Wong stood from her seat and passionately kissed Hader after winning the Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Beef at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

Wong and Hader also shared a televised smooch on January 7 when she took home a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Beef.

The comedians, who were first linked in late 2022, briefly split later that year, but in April 2023, Hader hinted that the twosome had rekindled their romance.

Ali Wong Bill Hader golden globes 2024

“My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count,” Hader told Collider at the time without revealing his partner’s name. “So, I’m going to have a vacation. I need to go into sponge mode, where I’m watching stuff and reading.”

Days after the interview was published, Hader’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair had reconciled.

