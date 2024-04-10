Your account
Entertainment

Jason Kelce Is Officially an Emmy Nominee After His 'Kelce' Documentary Scores 2 Nominations

Jason Kelce can now add Emmy nominee to his list of accomplishments.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday, April 9, the nominees for the 45th annual Sports Emmy Awards. Kelce, 36, received two nominations for his Amazon Prime documentary, Kelce, in the Outstanding Long Documentary and Outstanding Editing categories.

In the Outstanding Long Documentary category, Kelce is up against Netflix’s The Deepest Breath about free diving, Vimeo’s Full Circle, which follows a permanently disabled skier, Netflix’s The Saint of Second Chances about Mike Veeck and Showtime’s Stand, which tells the story of basketball player and activist Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.

For editing, Kelce will face off against HBO Max’s Hard Knocks recent season that focused on the New York Jets, Netflix’s Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team, the Golf Channel’s Unredeemable and YouTube’s Freeride Skiing.

Jason Kelce s Impressive Career Timeline With the Philadelphia Eagles

Related: Jason Kelce’s Impressive Career With the Philadelphia Eagles: Timeline

In the Kelce doc, the former Philadelphia Eagles center shared his journey throughout the 2022 NFL season, which he ultimately thought would be his last. Instead, Jason and his team had an epic year as they went to battle brother Travis Kelce and his team the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. (The Chiefs ultimately won.)

Jason Kelce Is Officially an Emmy Nominee After His Kelce Documentary Scores Two Nominations 452
Courtesy of Prime Video

In addition to focusing on Jason’s career, fans also got a glimpse inside his life off the football field. Travis, 34, the brothers’ parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, and their daughters, Wyatt, now 4, and Ellie, now 3, all made appearances in the movie. At the time of filming, Kylie was pregnant with daughter Bennett, 13 months, whom they welcomed following the Super Bowl.

“We tried to be as organic as possible, as authentic as possible — really let people into our lives, our heads, and kind of everything that happened through the course of an NFL season,” Jason told Today during a joint interview with Kylie in October.

Everything Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Has Said About His Potential NFL Retirement 145

Related: Everything Jason Kelce Said About Retiring from the NFL

Kelce premiered on Prime in September 2023. One month after it was available to stream, the doc became the streamer’s most-watched documentary ever in the U.S., according to Deadline. After learning that the film was doing well, Jason joked its success had absolutely nothing to do with Travis’ romance with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“By the way, the number one documentary of all time [on Amazon Prime] — did you see that, how crazy is that?” Jason teased on an October 2023 episode of the brother’s New Heights podcast. “All because of you and me, doesn’t have anything to do with this Taylor Swift drama.”

