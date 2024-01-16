Your account
RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Princess Poppy Shares Why She Dressed as a ‘Troll-Slash-Hag’ at the 2023 Emmys

By
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

While most celebs showed off their elegant side during the 2023 Emmys, Princess Poppy chose to get glammed up like a goblin.

“I wanted to do the exact opposite of what is expected of you when you go to an event like this,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race star said about dressing like a “troll-slash-hag” to Entertainment Weekly during the Monday, January 15, event. “I wanted to take decorum and turn it on its head. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me — in the worst way possible.”

Poppy, who appeared during season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, strutted onto the red carpet and literally turned heads while wearing green skin, prosthetics, a gray-haired wig and a lime colored dress. For prosthetics, Poppy donned pointy ears and an oversized nose. Her frock featured a strapless neckline, a pleated high-low skirt and a train. She said her inspiration came from Jabba the Hutt in Star Wars, Roz from Monsters Inc., and the monster in the 1985 movie Legend.

She accessorized with a sparkly mini purse with doll heads, open toe heels, statement earrings and a matching necklace.

The rest of the cast looked their best at the Emmys in cutout dresses, funky hairdos, feather embellished gowns and more.

Stylish young attractive woman looking at camera and posing on chair in studio.

During the awards show, RuPaul’s Drag Race won Outstanding Reality Competition Program. While accepting the award, RuPaul, 63, encouraged people to be more accepting of drag queens.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power,” the host said. “If someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you. So listen to a drag queen.”

