James Mardsen keeps it real — even before attending A-list events.

The actor, 50, detailed his “pre-show rituals” ahead of attending the Emmy Awards, where he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor — Comedy Series for his role in Jury Duty, and his routine is surprising.

“I feel like it’s always a good idea to just do something normal,” Marsden told Vanity Fair in a video published on Thursday, January 17, while getting ready for the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles two days prior. “Like go to the grocery store and get some milk. Pick the dog up from grooming just to remind yourself that it’s, like, you know, get your mind off of everything.”

Although Marsden has been working in Hollywood for nearly three decades, he admitted to still getting the jitters before awards shows. “The nerves don’t really kick in until you get there and you see everybody,” he said.

Despite feeling a bit anxious, Marsden kept the mood light with jokes before the big night. “I usually try to stick with the healthy stuff, you know?” the Enchanted actor quipped before taking a few sips from a bottle of tequila. “I get a little exercise in and you know water, oatmeal, go for a walk, sleep. You know, you just want to be fresh on the day. You want to be as clear as possible. I don’t want anything clouding my thoughts.”

Marsden wasn’t the only Jury Duty star enjoying a drink before the Emmys. His costar Ronald Gladden FaceTimed him while getting ready, with a bottle in hand. The two shared a few quick laughs on the phone before wishing each other luck.

2023 was a competitive year for the category and Marsden lost the Emmy to The Bear actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The other nominees included: Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Henry Winkler (Barry), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) and Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary).

Marsden’s role on Jury Duty scored him his first Emmy nomination, despite the actor wowing fans in many other notable shows, like Westworld and The Stand. His Dead to Me costars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini have both received multiple nods for their work on the Netflix show, but Marsden was notably snubbed for his performance as twins Ben and Steve Wood during season 3.

However, there are no hard feelings on Marsden’s end, and he even gushed over Applegate being his “family” at the 2023 Emmys while congratulating her on her nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

“I mean, she’s family to me. We went through so much on the three seasons of that show,” Marsden told Entertainment Tonight about his costar on January 15. “And she deserves everything. It just makes me so happy to see her here.”