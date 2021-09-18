Always a bridesmaid! 27 Dresses captivated audiences in 2008 with its rom-com story line, empowering female lead and variety of ugly bridesmaid gowns.

The romantic story of Jane (Katherine Heigl) being obsessed with weddings — while pining over her boss George (Edward Burns) — is a tale as old as time. While Jane falls victim to planning her sister Tess’ (Malin Akerman) nuptials to George during the movie, she ultimately realizes that being a bridesmaid isn’t that terrible.

In fact, when saying her own vows with nemesis-turned-love interest Kevin (James Marsden), Jane ends up with 27 women supporting her and standing by her side. The heartwarming ending proves that friendship can overcome anything — even a Gone With the Wind-themed gown or a bathing suit and tulle skirt with matching swim cap for a scuba ceremony.

On the film’s 10-year anniversary, Heigl celebrated her memorable character and her iconic wardrobe.

“It has been 10 whole years since I had the privilege of getting to be a part of one of my favorite projects 27 dresses!” the Grey’s Anatomy alum wrote via Instagram in January 2018. “At the time I was a 28-year-old gal planning her own wedding and wearing Invisalign to correct my snaggle teeth for the wedding pics. Now I am a 39-year-old mother of three celebrating 10 years of marriage and letting my snaggle teeth make a comeback ‘cause I ultimately liked them better that way.”

The actress added: “Happy 10 years 27 dresses! I had the time of my life being a part of your good old fashioned romantic frivolity and am so grateful to have had the experience, made the friends and kept the memories! #27dresses.”

One year later, Heigl reconnected with her movie costars for Entertainment Weekly’s reunion issue. During the cast hangout, Marsden revealed which scene he still gets asked about — when his character sings “Bennie and the Jets” with Jane after getting soaking wet in a storm.

“I don’t think anybody ever knows when you’re filming something that’s going to stand the test of time,” the Westworld actor told the magazine in February 2019, adding that fans have asked him to sing “Bennie and the Jets” at bars. “I think there’s a sincerity to the movie that gives it legs.”

Two months later, Akerman teased a possible 27 Dresses sequel, telling Us Weekly exclusively that Heigl has talked about doing another movie.

“She was like, ‘We should do a baby shower [movie] where it’s like, 27 Babies or something like that — where you’re always the one going to the baby shower, but never the one having the baby,’” she recalled in April 2019. “So, we’re putting it out there!”

While there are no plans for an actual sequel, fans can see what the cast of 27 Dresses has been up to since its 2008 release by scrolling down: