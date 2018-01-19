Sweet memories! Katherine Heigl celebrated the 10th anniversary of her film 27 Dresses with an adorable Instagram gallery of herself as her character Jane Nichols wearing various bridesmaid dresses from the film.

The actress wrote a reflective message about where she was in her personal life while filming the 2008 movie. “It has been 10 whole years since I had the privilege of getting to be a part of one of my favorite projects 27 dresses!” Heigl, 39, wrote on Thursday, January 18. “At the time I was a 28-year-old gal planning her own wedding and wearing Invisalign to correct my snaggle teeth for the wedding pics.”

The former Grey’s Anatomy star also recently celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with husband, Josh Kelley. The couple tied the knot in 2007 after she filmed the romantic comedy, which was about a young woman who had been a bridesmaid 27 times. “Now I am a 39-year-old mother of three celebrating 10 years of marriage and letting my snaggle teeth make a comeback cause I ultimately liked them better that way,” she continued in the caption. “Good lord a hell of a lot can happen in 10 years!”

The actress added: “Happy 10 years 27 dresses! I had the time of my life being a part of your good old fashioned romantic frivolity and am so grateful to have had the experience, made the friends and kept the memories! #27dresses”

The Ugly Truth star has also been sharing photos and updates from her personal life with her Instagram followers. For her wedding anniversary with Kelley, the pair recreated a nude photo from 12 years prior and shared it on December 24. In the post, Heigl thanked her husband for his support, detailed the hardships they have overcome and reflected on all that has changed since.

“So when @joshbkelleyand I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo. Last night 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10 year wedding anniversary. Yup, 10 years people!” the actress wrote. “A few things have changed since then. I quit smoking, thank God! I’ve put on a few pounds. I don’t often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore. But what hasn’t changed, is that burning desire in me to be with this man.”

“I gotta be honest. There have been moments where I didn’t think we’d make it. Where I wanted to take my pillow and smother him in the middle of the night,” the Knocked Up actress continued. “But I’ll tell you what. The more time I spend with this guy the more deeply I begin to understand that he is the best of me. When the whole world falls into disarray and nothing makes sense to me he is my shelter, my safe harbor. When self doubt and self loathing creep into my soul he is my champion, my number one fan.”

Heigl and Kelly, 37, share daughters Adalaide, 5, and Naleigh, 8, and son, Joshua, 1.

