A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Dec 23, 2017 at 8:25am PST

The naked truth! Katherine Heigl gushed over her husband, Josh Kelley, in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary – and recreated a nude photo from 12 years prior!

In the post, Heigl details the hardships the couple has encountered throughout their relationship, but notes how they have come out stronger than ever. “So when @joshbkelleyand I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo. Last night 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10 year wedding anniversary. Yup, 10 years people!” the actress, 39, wrote on Sunday, December 24. “A few things have changed since then. I quit smoking, thank God! I’ve put on a few pounds. I don’t often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore. But what hasn’t changed, is that burning desire in me to be with this man.”

“I gotta be honest. There have been moments where I didn’t think we’d make it. Where I wanted to take my pillow and smother him in the middle of the night,” she continued. “But I’ll tell you what. The more time I spend with this guy the more deeply I begin to understand that he is the best of me. When the whole world falls into disarray and nothing makes sense to me he is my shelter, my safe harbor. When self doubt and self loathing creep into my soul he is my champion, my number one fan. He has bolstered my spirits more times than I can count and he has led me through the darkness back into the light even more times than that. In quiet moments of reflection I feel an overwhelming gratitude that I married this man. This man with his giant, compassionate heart. His laugh so hard I cry sense of humor. His passion and positivity. His talent and drive. His broad chested, sexy ‘I got this’ attitude. His joyful, unconditionally loving parenting style. I don’t think there’s a person who’s met him that doesn’t love him and I get to call him mine. He makes me better in every way by loving me and believing in me and for never giving up on me.”

She added: “So here’s to 10, 20, 40 more years of us! I love you @joshbkelley more than you can probably imagine and then some! #10thweddinganniversary#We’reStillTogether!”

Days earlier, Heigl shared a series of photos in honor of their son Joshua Jr.’s first birthday. “My doctor struggled to get him out because he was really wedged in there and not quite ready to leave the womb,” wrote Heigl, who also shares daughters Adalaide, 5, and Naleigh, 8, with Kelly, 37. “When she finally pulled him out at exactly 12:33pm he didn’t start breathing and they quickly worked to get oxygen in him and start his tiny lungs. @joshbkelley was standing with them when he finally took his first breath.”

“It’s been a hell of a year and I could not be more grateful for it or him!” she ended the sweet December 20 post. “Happy Birthday to my little man! Maybe I can make this next year go a little slower!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!